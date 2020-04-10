Even though we're just four months into 2020 at this point, a handful of companies have already debuted their new 2021 models. We've even driven a few of them. Many of these cars won't be available until later in the year, admittedly, but it already has us thinking about what cars will debut within the next two years.

High-end companies like Aston Martin and Ferrari promise new supercars for 2022, while mainstream American manufacturers like Ford and GMC have electric vehicles on the docket. It's only a matter of time before we see these new vehicles in the sheet metal, with some of them expected to show up as early as this year. So without further ado, these are the 15 models we're excited most about for 2022.