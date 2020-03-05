What do Formula E electric single-seaters have in common with those participating in the American IndyCar Championship? And how much commonality is there between the Dallara Stradale and Lamborghini Miura?

If you think "nothing," then you shouldn't miss our fourth video of the Made in Motor Valley series. It is taking us to explore the excellence based in the Italian land of engines, the district in Emilia Romagna known for the high concentration of automakers and builders big and small.

And so, after a visit to the Maserati factory in Modena, a tour of the Pagani headquarters in San Cesario sul Panaro (Modena), and a dip in Lamborghini style in Sant'Agata Bolognese, we head west towards the province of Parma.

The Miura: Beautiful, But The Security

In Varano de Melegari is Dallara, a company founded in 1972 by Giampaolo Dallara, which has become a leader in the design and production of racing car chassis, so much so that it is present in the Formula 3 championship and is the sole supplier for GP2, GP3, Formula V8 3.5, and Super Formula. And yes, Dallara also supplies chassis for Formula E and IndyCar single-seaters.

But that's not all. In 2017, he presented his first production car, the Dallara Stradale. It builds on the experience gained by the company with the development of famous cars of the past, including the Miura, of which Giampaolo Dallara told us some unmissable anecdotes – Dallara was among the designers of the car.

The Enthusiasm In Choosing A Collaborator Also Counts

Dallara, however, is not only a company that looks abroad, but it also has deep roots in the Motor Valley. We talked about it with number one Andrea Pontremoli, the person who, in a few years, has taken Dallara from just over 100 to more than 700 employees. He confided in us the strategy he follows to choose a new employee: passion, certainly, but also enthusiasm.