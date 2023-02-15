Listen to this article

Dallara won its first Indianapolis 500 in 1998 with Eddie Cheever at the wheel of the IR8. To honor the achievement 25 years later, the company is launching a limited-edition livery for the Stradale and EXP.

The livery, created in collaboration with the BorromeodeSilva design studio, features 23 stars representing Dallara’s victories at the Indy 500. The “XXV” represent the 25 years since Cheever’s 1998 victory. Dallara adds dark gray Alcantara seats, custom dashboard graphics, and yellow paddle shifters. The interior also features a silhouette of the 1998 race car.

Dallara also made performance upgrades to its Stradale for 2023. Every Stradale will now come with the new AMT robotized gearbox system derived from the one in the EXP. Dallara says it’ll slash shift times in half while offering greater acoustic and dynamic comfort. The car also receives a new braking system and a new intercooler. The company put the new upgrades through months of track development.

The Stradale, the company’s first road car, gets its power from a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Dallara sends the power to the rear wheels, which can propel the car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in a claimed 3.25 seconds.

The EXP is a track-only version of the Stradale with some major modifications. The EXP shares its carbon-fiber monocoque with the Stradale but lacks a roof. Dallara altered the design to increase the racer’s downforce, generating 2,755 pounds (1,250 kilograms) of it at its top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), which is faster than the Stradale’s 165-mph (265-kph) limit. The EXP also uses a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, but it makes 492 hp (366 kW) and 516 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque in the race car. That’s quite a bit for a car that weighs just 1,962 lbs (890 kg).

Dallara will limit livery production to 25 units for the Stradale and EXP. Those who purchase the “All-American” package will also have the opportunity “to feel like Americans for an entire weekend” at the Indianapolis 500.