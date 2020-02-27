See how the Focus ST, AMG A35, and others stack up against the new VW.
Here it is now, the completely new 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI. It should maintain its important position in the compact sports car class. But what does the hot hatch competition have to offer? Here, a lot has changed, with some new rivals arriving. It's always interesting to look at this segment because it's so small. The former archenemy of the VW Golf GTI, the Opel Kadett/Astra GSi, for example, is currently taking a break. That doesn't mean the GTI is in a segment of one. Click through the slideshow to see alternatives to the new VW!