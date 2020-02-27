2 / 13

The new Audi S3 rolls to the start much more strongly than the Golf GTI. A mill making 310 hp (231 kW) should make it the "most dynamic car in the segment."

The four-wheel-drive with a multi-disc clutch is a revised version of the system from the TT Coupe. It can transmit higher forces than before. Even though Audi speaks of a fully variable system that can send up to 100 percent of the power to each of the axles, under normal circumstances, it remains at a maximum 50:50 ratio.