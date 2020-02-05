See how Cadillac’s newest SUV stacks up to the competition.
A lot has changed in the full-size luxury SUV segment since the current-generation Cadillac Escalade debuted for the 2015 model year. BMW trotted out the all-new X7 while Lincoln revamped the Navigator from a poorly rebadged Expedition into a luxury benchmark. Mercedes replaced the GL-Class with the big and powerful GLS, and the Land Rover Range Rover continued to combine off-road capability with exceptional luxury. But today in Los Angeles, Cadillac unveiled the all-new 2021 Escalade that looks to leapfrog the competition to success.
|Cadillac Escalade
|Lincoln Navigator
|Mercedes GLS
|BMW X7
|Land Rover Range Rover
|
Engine
|
6.2L V8 / 3.0L I6
|
3.5L V6
|
3.0L I6 / 4.0L V8
|
3.0L I6 / 4.4L V8
|
2.0L I4 / 3.0L V6 /
3.0L I6 / 5.0L V8
|
Horsepower
|
420 hp (313 kW) /
277 hp (207 kW)
|
450 hp (336 kW)
|
362 hp (270 kW) / 483 hp (360 kW)
|
335 hp (250 kW) / 456 hp (340 kW)
|
398 hp (297 kW) / 255 hp (190 kW) / 355 hp (264 kW) - 395 hp (295 kW) /
518 hp (386 kW) - 557 hp (415 kW)
|
Torque
|
460 lb-ft (624 Nm) /
460 lb-ft (624 Nm)
|
510 lb-ft (691 Nm)
|
369 lb-ft (500 Nm) /
516 lb-ft (700 Nm)
|
330 lb-ft (447 Nm) /
479 lb-ft (649 Nm)
|
472 lb-ft (640 Nm) /
443 lb-ft (601 Nm) /
365 lb-ft (495 Nm) - 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) /
461 lb-ft (625 Nm) - 516 lb-ft (700 Nm)
|
Drive Type
|
RWD / AWD
|
RWD / AWD
|
AWD
|
AWD
|
AWD
|
Transmission
|
10-Speed Auto
|
10-Speed Auto
|
9-Speed Auto
|
8-Speed Auto
|
8-Speed Auto
|
Seating Capacity
|
7-8
|
7-8
|
6-7
|
7
|
5
However, it’s not easy comparing the Cadillac to the other full-size SUVs. The Escalade, Navigator, and Range Rover all come in multiple wheelbase lengths while the BMW and Mercedes offer just one. That does make direct comparisons a bit challenging.
|Cadillac Escalade
|Lincoln Navigator
|Mercedes GLS
|BMW X7
|Land Rover Range Rover
|
Wheelbase
|
120.9 in. (3,071 mm.) /
134.1 in. (3,407 mm.)
|
122.5 in. (3,111 mm.) /
131.6 in. (3,342 mm.)
|
123.4 in. (3,134 mm.)
|
122.2 in (3,103 mm).
|
115 in. (2,922 mm.) - 122.9 in. (3,122 mm.)
|
Length
|
211 in. (5,382 mm.) /
226.9 in. (5,766 mm.)
|
210.0 in. (5,334 mm.) /
221.9 in. (5,636 mm.)
|
205.0 in. (5,207 mm.)
|
203.3 in (5,163 mm.)
|
196.8 in. (5,000 mm.) - 204.7 in. (5,200 mm.)
|
Width
|
81.0 in. (2,059 mm.) /
81.1 in. (2,059 mm.)
|
93.8 in. (2,382 mm.)
|
84.9 in. (2,156 mm.)
|
87.3 in. (2,217 mm.)
|
XXX in. (2,220 mm.)
|
Height
|
76.6 in. (1,948 mm.) /
76.4 in. (1,942 mm.)
|
76.1 in. (1,932 mm.) /
76.4 in. (1,940 mm.)
|
71.8 in. (1,823 mm.)
|
71.1 in. (1,805 mm.)
|
73.6 in. (1,869 mm.) - 73.5 in. (1,868 mm.)
|
Cargo Volume
|
25.5 cu. ft. (722 L) - 42.9 cu. ft. (1,214 L) /
109.1 cu. ft. (3,089 L) - 126.6 cu. ft. (3,585 L)
|
19.3 cu. ft. (547 L) - 34.3 cu. ft. (971 L) /
103.3 cu. ft. (2,925 L) - 120.2 cu. ft. (3,403 L)
|
17.4 cu. ft. (492. L) - 87.4 cu. ft. (2,474 L)
|
48.6 cu. ft. (1,376 L) - 90.4 cu. ft. (2,559 L)
|
23.1 cu. ft. (654 L) - 59.8 cu. ft. (1,694 L) /
28.3 cu. ft. (802 L) - 75.6 cu. ft. (2,142 L)
|
Towing
|
N/A
|
8,100 lbs. (3,674 kg.) - 8,700 lbs. (3,946 kg.)
|
7,700 lbs. (3,492 kg).
|
5,950 lbs. (2,698 kg.) - 7,500 lbs. (3,401 kg.)
|
5,511 lbs. (2,500 kg.) - 7,716 lbs. (3,500 kg.)
|
Price
|
N/A
|
$75,825
|
$75,950
|
$73,900
|
$90,900
Along with the updated look comes a host of innovative technologies and must-have features in the Escalade, including an OLED screen, 36-speaker audio system, augmented reality-enabled navigation, and more. Cadillac has yet to release pricing info for the new Escalade, but the current model starts at $75,195. The price for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade should stay close to that if the automaker wants to remain competitive.