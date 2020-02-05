See how Cadillac’s newest SUV stacks up to the competition.

A lot has changed in the full-size luxury SUV segment since the current-generation Cadillac Escalade debuted for the 2015 model year. BMW trotted out the all-new X7 while Lincoln revamped the Navigator from a poorly rebadged Expedition into a luxury benchmark. Mercedes replaced the GL-Class with the big and powerful GLS, and the Land Rover Range Rover continued to combine off-road capability with exceptional luxury. But today in Los Angeles, Cadillac unveiled the all-new 2021 Escalade that looks to leapfrog the competition to success.

The New Escalade Is Here:

2021 cadillac escalade debut 2021 Cadillac Escalade Debuts: New Look, Interior, Tech, And Specs
  Cadillac Escalade Lincoln Navigator Mercedes GLS BMW X7 Land Rover Range Rover

Engine

6.2L V8 / 3.0L I6

3.5L V6

3.0L I6 / 4.0L V8

3.0L I6 / 4.4L V8

2.0L I4 / 3.0L V6 /

3.0L I6 / 5.0L V8

Horsepower

420 hp (313 kW) /

277 hp (207 kW)

450 hp (336 kW)

362 hp (270 kW) / 483 hp (360 kW)

335 hp (250 kW) / 456 hp (340 kW)

398 hp (297 kW) / 255 hp (190 kW) / 355 hp (264 kW) - 395 hp (295 kW) /

518 hp (386 kW) - 557 hp (415 kW)

Torque

460 lb-ft (624 Nm) /

460 lb-ft (624 Nm)

510 lb-ft (691 Nm)

369 lb-ft (500 Nm) /

516 lb-ft (700 Nm)

330 lb-ft (447 Nm) /

479 lb-ft (649 Nm)

472 lb-ft (640 Nm) /

443 lb-ft (601 Nm) / 

365 lb-ft (495 Nm) - 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) /

461 lb-ft (625 Nm) - 516 lb-ft (700 Nm)

Drive Type

RWD / AWD

RWD / AWD

AWD

AWD

AWD

Transmission

10-Speed Auto

10-Speed Auto

9-Speed Auto

8-Speed Auto

8-Speed Auto

Seating Capacity

7-8

7-8

6-7

7

5
The Escalade’s most direct competitor comes from its crosstown rival – the Lincoln Navigator. They’re close in size, though Cadillac trounces Lincoln in cargo capacity. While Cadillac offers two engines – a 3.0-liter diesel and 6.2-liter V8 – Lincoln offers one twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.
However, it’s not easy comparing the Cadillac to the other full-size SUVs. The Escalade, Navigator, and Range Rover all come in multiple wheelbase lengths while the BMW and Mercedes offer just one. That does make direct comparisons a bit challenging.

  Cadillac Escalade Lincoln Navigator Mercedes GLS BMW X7 Land Rover Range Rover

Wheelbase

120.9 in. (3,071 mm.) /

134.1 in. (3,407 mm.)

122.5 in. (3,111 mm.) /

131.6 in. (3,342 mm.)

123.4 in. (3,134 mm.)

122.2 in (3,103 mm).

115 in. (2,922 mm.) - 122.9 in. (3,122 mm.)

Length

211 in. (5,382 mm.) /

226.9 in. (5,766 mm.)

210.0 in. (5,334 mm.) /

221.9 in. (5,636 mm.)

205.0 in. (5,207 mm.)

203.3 in (5,163 mm.)

196.8 in. (5,000 mm.) - 204.7 in. (5,200 mm.)

Width

81.0 in. (2,059 mm.) /

81.1 in. (2,059 mm.)

93.8 in. (2,382 mm.)

84.9 in. (2,156 mm.)

87.3 in. (2,217 mm.)

XXX in. (2,220 mm.)

Height

76.6 in. (1,948 mm.) /

76.4 in. (1,942 mm.)

76.1 in. (1,932 mm.) /

76.4 in. (1,940 mm.)

71.8 in. (1,823 mm.)

71.1 in. (1,805 mm.)

73.6 in. (1,869 mm.) - 73.5 in. (1,868 mm.)

Cargo Volume

25.5 cu. ft. (722 L) - 42.9 cu. ft. (1,214 L) /

109.1 cu. ft. (3,089 L) - 126.6 cu. ft. (3,585 L)

19.3 cu. ft. (547 L) - 34.3 cu. ft. (971 L) /

103.3 cu. ft. (2,925 L) - 120.2 cu. ft. (3,403 L)

17.4 cu. ft. (492. L) - 87.4 cu. ft. (2,474 L)

48.6 cu. ft. (1,376 L) - 90.4 cu. ft. (2,559 L)

23.1 cu. ft. (654 L) - 59.8 cu. ft. (1,694 L) /

28.3 cu. ft. (802 L) - 75.6 cu. ft. (2,142 L) 

Towing

N/A

8,100 lbs. (3,674 kg.) - 8,700 lbs. (3,946 kg.)

7,700 lbs. (3,492 kg).

5,950 lbs. (2,698 kg.) - 7,500 lbs. (3,401 kg.)

5,511 lbs. (2,500 kg.) - 7,716 lbs. (3,500 kg.)

Price

N/A

$75,825

$75,950

$73,900

$90,900

 

Along with the updated look comes a host of innovative technologies and must-have features in the Escalade, including an OLED screen, 36-speaker audio system, augmented reality-enabled navigation, and more. Cadillac has yet to release pricing info for the new Escalade, but the current model starts at $75,195. The price for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade should stay close to that if the automaker wants to remain competitive.