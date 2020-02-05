A lot has changed in the full-size luxury SUV segment since the current-generation Cadillac Escalade debuted for the 2015 model year. BMW trotted out the all-new X7 while Lincoln revamped the Navigator from a poorly rebadged Expedition into a luxury benchmark. Mercedes replaced the GL-Class with the big and powerful GLS, and the Land Rover Range Rover continued to combine off-road capability with exceptional luxury. But today in Los Angeles, Cadillac unveiled the all-new 2021 Escalade that looks to leapfrog the competition to success.

Cadillac Escalade Lincoln Navigator Mercedes GLS BMW X7 Land Rover Range Rover Engine 6.2L V8 / 3.0L I6 3.5L V6 3.0L I6 / 4.0L V8 3.0L I6 / 4.4L V8 2.0L I4 / 3.0L V6 / 3.0L I6 / 5.0L V8 Horsepower 420 hp (313 kW) / 277 hp (207 kW) 450 hp (336 kW) 362 hp (270 kW) / 483 hp (360 kW) 335 hp (250 kW) / 456 hp (340 kW) 398 hp (297 kW) / 255 hp (190 kW) / 355 hp (264 kW) - 395 hp (295 kW) / 518 hp (386 kW) - 557 hp (415 kW) Torque 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) / 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) / 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) / 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) / 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) / 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) - 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) / 461 lb-ft (625 Nm) - 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) Drive Type RWD / AWD RWD / AWD AWD AWD AWD Transmission 10-Speed Auto 10-Speed Auto 9-Speed Auto 8-Speed Auto 8-Speed Auto Seating Capacity 7-8 7-8 6-7 7 5 The Escalade’s most direct competitor comes from its crosstown rival – the Lincoln Navigator. They’re close in size, though Cadillac trounces Lincoln in cargo capacity. While Cadillac offers two engines – a 3.0-liter diesel and 6.2-liter V8 – Lincoln offers one twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. The Escalade’s most direct competitor comes from its crosstown rival – the Lincoln Navigator. They’re close in size, though Cadillac trounces Lincoln in cargo capacity. While Cadillac offers two engines – a 3.0-liter diesel and 6.2-liter V8 – Lincoln offers one twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.

However, it’s not easy comparing the Cadillac to the other full-size SUVs. The Escalade, Navigator, and Range Rover all come in multiple wheelbase lengths while the BMW and Mercedes offer just one. That does make direct comparisons a bit challenging.

Cadillac Escalade Lincoln Navigator Mercedes GLS BMW X7 Land Rover Range Rover Wheelbase 120.9 in. (3,071 mm.) / 134.1 in. (3,407 mm.) 122.5 in. (3,111 mm.) / 131.6 in. (3,342 mm.) 123.4 in. (3,134 mm.) 122.2 in (3,103 mm). 115 in. (2,922 mm.) - 122.9 in. (3,122 mm.) Length 211 in. (5,382 mm.) / 226.9 in. (5,766 mm.) 210.0 in. (5,334 mm.) / 221.9 in. (5,636 mm.) 205.0 in. (5,207 mm.) 203.3 in (5,163 mm.) 196.8 in. (5,000 mm.) - 204.7 in. (5,200 mm.) Width 81.0 in. (2,059 mm.) / 81.1 in. (2,059 mm.) 93.8 in. (2,382 mm.) 84.9 in. (2,156 mm.) 87.3 in. (2,217 mm.) XXX in. (2,220 mm.) Height 76.6 in. (1,948 mm.) / 76.4 in. (1,942 mm.) 76.1 in. (1,932 mm.) / 76.4 in. (1,940 mm.) 71.8 in. (1,823 mm.) 71.1 in. (1,805 mm.) 73.6 in. (1,869 mm.) - 73.5 in. (1,868 mm.) Cargo Volume 25.5 cu. ft. (722 L) - 42.9 cu. ft. (1,214 L) / 109.1 cu. ft. (3,089 L) - 126.6 cu. ft. (3,585 L) 19.3 cu. ft. (547 L) - 34.3 cu. ft. (971 L) / 103.3 cu. ft. (2,925 L) - 120.2 cu. ft. (3,403 L) 17.4 cu. ft. (492. L) - 87.4 cu. ft. (2,474 L) 48.6 cu. ft. (1,376 L) - 90.4 cu. ft. (2,559 L) 23.1 cu. ft. (654 L) - 59.8 cu. ft. (1,694 L) / 28.3 cu. ft. (802 L) - 75.6 cu. ft. (2,142 L) Towing N/A 8,100 lbs. (3,674 kg.) - 8,700 lbs. (3,946 kg.) 7,700 lbs. (3,492 kg). 5,950 lbs. (2,698 kg.) - 7,500 lbs. (3,401 kg.) 5,511 lbs. (2,500 kg.) - 7,716 lbs. (3,500 kg.) Price N/A $75,825 $75,950 $73,900 $90,900

Along with the updated look comes a host of innovative technologies and must-have features in the Escalade, including an OLED screen, 36-speaker audio system, augmented reality-enabled navigation, and more. Cadillac has yet to release pricing info for the new Escalade, but the current model starts at $75,195. The price for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade should stay close to that if the automaker wants to remain competitive.