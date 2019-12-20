Greens and blues and oranges and yellows.
According to a 2019 study, the most popular car colors are white, black, and grey – in that order. The trio makes up 70 percent of colors on all new vehicles sold. But why? This year, brands like Acura, Chevrolet, Toyota, and plenty others released exciting new paint jobs. Each one of these unique colors offering customers an escape from the ordinary. Whether you want an Indy Yellow NSX, a Frozen Blue Taycan 4S, or an Army Green Tacoma TRD Pro, there's no shortage of exciting hues to choose from. These are just 15 of our favorites, in particular order.