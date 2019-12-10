Electrification, lots of BMWs, and a few other surprises.

The year 2019 will go down as one of epic drives and even more epic cars. Over the past 350 or so days, Motor1.com has published nearly 200 reviews and first drives. And while we’re focused on finishing the year strong, it’s time to count down the best vehicles we reviewed.

The focus here is on vehicles we spent a week with at our bases in Detroit, Miami, and Cleveland, rather than those we had fleeting experiences with in far-flung destinations. That means there’s nothing here but cars you can buy, right now, at this very moment. And boy, have we driven some cars. Here are some trends from this year’s slate of reviews:

  • Two of the top three cars are electric vehicles, while the top vehicle features an electrified powertrain.
  • BMW was the undisputed winner of this year’s list, with five entries covering a wide range of vehicle types.
  • South Korea was well represented with two high-scoring vehicles, although Germany had the most entries. Cars from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi occupy half of our 20-car list.

For more on what we’ve reviewed in 2019 and how it ranks, click on.

The List:

2019 chrysler pacifica hybrid limited review near perfect 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited Review: Near Perfect
2020 audi e tron review 2020 Audi E-Tron Review: Alt, Current
2019 jaguar i pace ev400 hse review 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV400 HSE Review: Silent Stunner
2019 audi a6 prestige review 2019 Audi A6 Prestige Review: Sweet 6
2020 kia telluride sx review 2020 Kia Telluride SX Review: Dare To Be Different
2019 volvo s60 t6 awd r design review 2019 Volvo S60 T6 AWD R-Design Review: Trickle Down Effect
2019 ford f 150 raptor review 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Review: Army Of One
2019 mercedes amg gt53 4 door review 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Review: Rapid Redundancy
2020 bmw 750i review 2020 BMW 750i Review: Rolling Rhinoplasty
2020 acura rdx a spec review 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Review: The A-Spec Team
2019 bmw x5 xdrive40i review 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i Review: Everyday Xcellence
2019 bmw x7 review 2019 BMW X7 xDrive50i Review: Bigger, Better, Faster, Stronger
2019 porsche cayenne review 2019 Porsche Cayenne Review: Flavor Without The Heat
2019 honda odyssey elite review 2019 Honda Odyssey Elite Review: Running Van
2019 bmw m2 competition review 2019 BMW M2 Competition Review: Dial M
2019 bmw z4 sdrive30i review 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Review: Top Down, Thrill Up
2019 mazda3 awd hatchback review 2019 Mazda3 AWD Hatchback Review: Young At Heart
2019 hyundai santa fe ultimate review mainstream character flagship content 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Review: Mainstream Character, Flagship Content
2019 audi q8 review 2019 Audi Q8 Review: Hangin' With Mr. Coupé
2019 ford edge st review 2019 Ford Edge ST Review: The Edgiest Edge