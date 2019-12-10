18 / 22

Extremely handsome both inside and out, the Mazda3 would be an easy car to recommend based simply on looks alone. But there’s much more than style to this car. It’s one of the few in its segment available with all-wheel drive, and as has been the case for years, the 3 is an extremely engaging and fun-to-drive compact. The blind spot in the hatch is a bit much (there’s a sedan if that’s a problem, of course) and the infotainment system isn’t great, but the 3 is a worthwhile competitor to the best cars in the compact segment.