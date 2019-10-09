2 / 12

Of course the museum has a G-Wagen. It has many, dressed up as military rigs, as ambulances, and as civilian models. Certainly nobody expected the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to still be around today, let alone as a tony fixture for Rodeo Drive socialites. The original Geländewagen was commissioned by the King of Iran (then a Daimler-Benz shareholder with considerable clout – times were, um, different then). The King was looking for a durable, desert-ready military vehicle, and Mercedes selected Steyr-Daimler-Puch for its off-road expertise to help design and test the truck.

To this day, Magna Steyr still builds G-Wagens largely by hand and has several test facilities in and around Graz dedicated to developing future iterations of the legendary SUV. In certain central and eastern European markets, the truck was once offered under the Puch name, and this ninth prototype was re-acquired by its maker about 15 years ago.