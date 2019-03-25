But no - you can't buy it.
It’s probably safe to assume Toyota is enjoying a customer interest in the new Supra bigger than it initially expected. The revived sports car is already sold out for the entire year in Europe and the automaker will soon begin accepting orders for 2020. All this means it’s about time for the Supra to go into production and that’s exactly what happened in early March.
Toyota has confirmed with an official press release that the two-door coupe is now on the assembly lines at Magna Steyr’s Graz plant in Austria. The first example to roll off the production line is a phantom matte grey Supra with VIN 20201 where “2020” marks the model year and “1” shows it’s the very first production model.
If this sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the car that was auctioned during the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Auction at West World Scottsdale in Arizona earlier this year. It fetched $2.1 million with all proceeds going to support the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF).
"Without the support of all the various people and parties related to the Supra, this day could not have come true,” Tetsuya Tada, Toyota Supra chief engineer, commented. “Partnerships come in many forms, and our partnership with BMW has been a new experience for both of our companies. We appreciate the enthusiasm and aspiration of everyone that has helped Supra become one of the most anticipated and exciting cars coming out this year. Thanks to you, I am proud to say that Supra has turned out to be a very exciting car.”
At the same factory in Graz, Magna Steyr is also building the new BMW Z4 which shares its underpinnings with the Supra. To ensure the production lines are ready and tuned properly for the assembly process of the Supra, engineers from the Japanese company traveled to the plant several times to perform quality inspections.
Source: Toyota
Gallery: First Production 2020 Toyota Supra Sold At Auction
In early March, the first production version of the all-new Toyota GR Supra rolled off the production line at the Magna Steyr, Graz Plant in Austria. But customers shouldn't get their hopes up of getting their hands on the first production model―this one is already taken!
The rights to the phantom matte gray Supra, VIN 20201―"2020" for the year, "1" marking the first production model out of the production line―with red mirror caps, matte black wheels, red interior with carbon-fiber inserts, and an engine cover signed by Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, was previously auctioned for charity at the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Auction at West World Scottsdale in Arizona. The winning bid for was for $2.1 million, and the proceeds of the first of the fifth-generation Supra went to support the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF).
On the line-off of the Supra, Toyota Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada said
Nobi Nakamura, project chief designer for the Supra, also commented, saying
To prepare for the Supra line-off, Toyota engineers traveled to the Graz Plant several times and performed quality checks together with the production members.
The Supra is slated to go on sales from around the spring of 2019 in several countries worldwide.
About Magna Steyr
Magna Steyr was founded in 2001 as a subsidiary of Magna International, a major auto parts manufacturer established in 1950. The company consigns development and assembly from auto manufacturers and signed a contract with BMW concerning production consignment in 2001. Forecast for 2019 sales is $40.2 - $42.4 billion.