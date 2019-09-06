This week saw the long-anticipated debut of the 2020 Porsche Taycan all-electric super sedan. Comparisons between the Taycan and the Tesla Model S began immediately upon the former's arrival and release of its official specs. The Motor1.com newsroom was besieged with the topic, so we decided to record the discussion for posterity on this week's episode of the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast.

"Discussion" is a polite word for it. Global Editor in Chief John Neff and Managing Editor Brandon Turkus were more like combatants as they each took opposing sides: Neff for Tesla and Turkus for Taycan. Senior Editor Greg Fink played the thankless part of referee. Like the never-ending conflict between Coke versus Pepsi people, no minds were changed by the end of the episode. Both sides made good points, but were also entrenched in the belief their brand is superior.

As always, we ended the show with our favorite segment, What We're Driving This Week. Turkus just so happened to be driving another electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf Plus, while Greg had seat time with a Mazda6 Signature. Lastly, Neff got his hands on a Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-Door.

