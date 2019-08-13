Lanes for the United States Interstate system are 12 feet wide, which puts a hard limit on how broad automakers can build their models. Wondering just how close the industry gets to this figure, Motor1.com has partnered with TrueCar to find the widest passenger cars currently on sale in America.

This list leaves out body-on-frame SUVs and pickup trucks because we know they already push the boundaries of on-road girth. Plus, a big pickup doesn't seem very interesting in comparison to the widest sedans, minivans, and crossovers on the street. In a surprising twist, less than four inches cover the difference among the entire top 10.

