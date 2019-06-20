The Corvette is having a great year. Enthusiasm is at an all-time high thanks to the imminent debut of the C8, the eighth generation of the Corvette's historic run. Before that car arrives, though, we should celebrate what came before it, and Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has brought two amazing door prizes to the party. The well-respected performance tuner is raffling off two amazing 'Vettes that nicely bookend the car's past and present.

The first is a 1961 Corvette Convertible restomod with over $200,000 of work put into it, and the other is a fresh-from-the-factory-floor 2019 Corvette ZR1. Plus, they're throwing in an extra $60,000 to help cover your taxes – if you win, that is.

Back to the cars. Stunning is the only word the comes to mind when looking at this '61 Corvette Convertible bathed in Tuxedo Black paint with a red leather interior. While vintage-looking on the outside, this Corvette is entirely up-to-date beneath its skin, with a 430-horsepower LS3 V8 engine and modern suspension, transmission, brakes, wheels, and even air conditioning.

Paired with the '61 Corvette Convertible is the current pinnacle of all things Corvette: a 2019 ZR1. 755 horsepower. 0-60 miles per hour in 2.85 seconds. The numbers speak for themselves. This 2019 model year example comes with a lot of optional equipment, including the Premium Equipment Group, Track Performance Package, competition sports seats, custom red calipers, and eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission. The adjustable carbon fiber rear wing and Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 tires are serious hardware meant for serious speed, so plan to use this Corvette with caution.

