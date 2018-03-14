To build a car that can do over 250 mph is a huge challenge, but to do it reliably is impossible … or so we thought. The Bugatti Veyron embodies the full might of the Volkswagen Group and was designed by its very best engineers.

Packing 1,001 ps or 987 horsepower, this W16-wielding powerhouse claimed a world record in 2005 with a top speed of 253.8 mph.