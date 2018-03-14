You don't need to be Lewis Hamilton to do 230-plus mph.
There is no denying that a Formula One car is fast. Every strand of carbon, even every wheel nut is designed to maximize performance, but can you go faster in something you can license and drive on the street? Around a track the answer is no, but the highest top speed ever recorded by an F1 car was 231 mph in 2016 by a Williams FW38. Here are seven supercars faster than a Formula One car, in order from "slowest" to the current top-speed champion.