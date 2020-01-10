The first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt brought $300,000 at Barrett-Jackson back in 2018. Flash forward to January 2020, and the original Bullitt Mustang – the one driven by Steve McQueen himself in the classic 1986 movie – sold for an eye-watering $3.4 million. That got us thinking – what are the most expensive Mustangs to ever sell at auction?

With a little help from the folks at CJ Pony Parts, we have a slideshow that covers the most expensive Blue Oval pony cars to cross the block in recent years. It will come as no surprise to see the name Shelby associated with many of the cars on this list, but the mix of classics with newer models might be unexpected. Credit Barrett-Jackson as well as Ford for some of that, as many of the new Mustang model launches in the last 10 years have benefitted a range of charities. There’s something special about having the first car of a series, and when the money goes to a good cause, folks seem to open their checkbooks even more. Owning a piece of Hollywood history, however, opens those checkbooks even further.

Here’s how the list shakes down from worst to first, though in this case “worst” is still over half a million dollars.