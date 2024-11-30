The Subaru Crosstrek Is Simple and Cheap, Even When Most Things Aren't: Video Review
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is meant for functionality and affordability. In an age of high-priced modern cars, that's a great thing.
The Subaru Crosstrek feels like an eternal part of our lives. It’s a car people buy for functionality and affordability—not for dunking on everyone else on the road—and that’s what a lot of us need.
We drove a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport recently. The crossover starts at $26,540 these days, which is just above its original starting price of around $22,000 in 2013. The base Crosstrek has a 152-horsepower engine, while my Crosstrek Sport loaner had a 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that made 182 hp and 178 pound-feet of torque. Every engine option pairs with a continuously variable transmission and standard all-wheel-drive (yes, even at $26,540).
In my week with the car, the Crosstrek Sport was about as normal as transportation could get. It wasn’t fast or flashy, and despite its low mileage, there were already stains on the cloth passenger seat (from whoever drove it before me). But it did feel practical, and that’s something I can’t say about a lot of modern cars in America.
So many modern cars are $80,000 luxo-boats with a four-figure monthly payment, while the Crosstrek Sport is just a reasonably priced new car with a warranty, all-wheel-drive, and seat heaters. It’s enough, and in a world where everything is too much, that’s refreshing.
Click the video above to watch Motor1’s full review of the 2024 Crosstrek Sport, complete with history, features, pricing, and driving impressions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Road-Trips From Arizona To Wisconsin In Her Subaru. Then She Reveals What It Cost
'Even Mechanics Use YouTube': Woman Buys Honda Accord On Facebook For $700. Then It Costs Her $1,100 To Fix It
‘Saved My Battery’: Subaru Driver Goes Camping. Then She Discovers A Trick To Keep The Trunk Open WIthout Draining The Battery
'Dealerships Capitalize On Ignorance': Expert Says You Don’t Need A Negotiator. Then He Reveals Their Biggest Secret
Woman Buys Used Subaru. Then She Realizes It Has A Secret Feature: 'It Took My Mechanic Telling Me'
Mercedes-AMG's Biggest V8 SUVs Are Back—And More Bonkers Than Ever
Subaru Is Putting A Manual Gearbox In Three New Cars