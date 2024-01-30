BMW is updating the 4 Series coupe and convertible for 2025. The mid-cycle refresh includes several minor styling updates, bringing higher prices across the lineup.

Exterior styling tweaks include new headlight internals with the low- and high-beam lights using a single LED module. Laserlight taillights are standard on the M440i and optional on the 430i with the Shadowline Package. The upgraded units feature glass fiber bundles illuminated by laser diodes.

Gallery: 2025 BMW M440i Coupe

17 Photos

The 430i and M440i, both available with xDrive all-wheel drive, differentiate themselves with their grilles. The entry-level model has mesh on the air intakes and a matte chrome surround.

The M440i has a high-gloss black grille surround and horizontally arranged bars with the M badge. It also comes with high-gloss black front apron elements – previously painted Cerium Gray – and high-gloss black trapezoidal tailpipes.

Trim 2025 Price (Incl. $995 dest.) 2024 Price (Incl. $995 dest.) 430i Coupe $51,695 $50,895 430i Convertible $53,695 $52,895 430i xDrive Coupe $59,695 $59,095 430i xDrive Convertible $61,695 $61,095 M440i Coupe $65,245 $62,445 M440i Convertible $67,245 $64,445 M440i xDrive Coupe $73,245 $70,545 M440i xDrive Convertible $75,245 $72,545

The 430i continues with BMW’s B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a 48-volt starter-generator system. Total output remains unchanged at 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, even with new features like redesigned intake ports and combustion chambers.

The beefier M440i packs BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine and a new 48-volt mild-hybrid setup. The engine alone is rated 375 hp, down from the 382 hp in the 2024 model thanks to a particulate filter in the exhaust the previous American-spec model did not have, presumably to help with emissions. But the new crankshaft-mounted starter-generator adds another 11 hp to the mix, for an official total of 386 hp. Combined torque is rated at 398 lb-ft.

Gallery: 2025 BMW 430i Convertible

11 Photos

Inside, drivers get to grip new steering wheel designs. The standard wheel on the 430i has two spokes, while the M Sport package includes a three-spoke, flat-bottomed leather option that’s optional on the 430i and standard on the M440i. The Shadowline pack adds tri-color M stitching and a red stripe on the upgraded wheel at the 12 o’clock position.

The automaker will offer the updated 4 Series with two solid and eight metallic paint finishes. Two, Cape York Green metallic and Vegas Red metallic are new additions for 2025, but if those colors aren’t enough, customers can pick from a range of BMW Individual paint finishes.

Two new 19-inch wheel designs are available, wrapped in performance or all-season tires. BMW will also offer an M Carbon Exterior Package with mirror caps and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic air intake inserts.

When the 2025 BMW 4 Series goes on sale in March it’ll cost $51,695 including a $955 destination charge for the entry-level 430i coupe. The hotter M440i coupe will start at $62,245.