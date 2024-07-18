The last-generation AMG GT is one of my favorite Mercedes vehicles ever. I’ve driven every trim, from the base car all the way to the nutso 720-horsepower Black Series, with thousands of miles behind the wheel. The old GT had all the luxuries you’d expect from a Mercedes product, but always put the driving experience first.

I can’t say the same about the new AMG GT63. It’s heavier, more spacious, more powerful, and less agile than before. This version of the company’s flagship two-door has gone down a new path, opting for more tech and speed over driver involvement. It’s a far different car than the one it replaces. While the AMG GT63 is still a nice thing, I miss the old GT.

Quick Specs 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Engine Twin-Turbocharged 4.0-Liter V-8 Transmission Nine-Speed Automatic Output 577 Horsepower / 590 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH 3.1 Seconds Price / As-Tested Price $175,900 / $205,200

The last GT was a purebred product of AMG, designed in-house by the legendary Mercedes performance arm, a personal project of then-CEO Tobias Moers. The low-slung front-mid-engine design and transaxle layout allowed for the engine to tuck behind the front shock towers, delivering good looks and, more importantly, a 47/53-percent weight distribution front to rear.

As a part of the company’s initiative to downsize its array of platforms, this new AMG GT borrows its bones from the more pedestrian SL convertible. It shares nothing with the outgoing car save for the name, the engine, and the number of doors. It’s a different car with different goals and an entirely different attitude.

Gone is that perfect-for-the-race-track weight distribution, reversed to 54/46 front to rear thanks to the standard all-wheel-drive system (a first for the AMG GT) and a more traditional transmission placement (right behind the engine). The new GT’s wheelbase has been stretched nearly three inches to accommodate a pair of optional rear seats, while overall length is up about five inches.

Pros: Imposing Design, Mind-Bending Thrust, Comfortable Enough For Road Trips

All of that extra stuff adds weight. The new GT is 783 pounds heavier than its predecessor, clocking in at 4,343 pounds, according to Mercedes—frankly ridiculous for a coupe with any sporting intentions. The AMG’s closest competitor, the Porsche 911 Turbo, is over 700 pounds lighter.

That weight is easy to sense the moment you turn the wheel. While the steering is weighted nicely, the silky front-end feel from the last GT is nowhere to be found. What seems like acres of mechanical distance have eliminated any hope of a feedback-rich experience. The steering is quicker than it’s ever been, though, with tight second-gear turns requiring no more than a quarter-turn of the wheel.

The GT shines brightest on open highways and big sweepers, where the 577-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 can flex its thunderous torque curve. It’s the most exciting part about this car, brimming with the kind of character you’d find at a historics event full of early 2000s IMSA rockets. Triple-digit speeds arrive without effort. And usually by accident, simply because you don’t notice the number on the speedo. In this car, 130 miles per hour feels like 65.

That’s not to say you can’t hustle the AMG through tighter stuff. Standard 4Matic+ means grip no longer comes at a premium, allowing for more throttle at low speeds than was ever possible in the last GT. And kudos to whomever tuned the suspension. It’s the same fancy AMG Active Ride system on the SL and the new G-Class, forgoing traditional sway bars for a hydraulically interconnected system. It’s perfectly damped to work with the car’s weight over fast, uneven pavement. The rear end feels like it’s been strapped to the road with a few hundred bungee cords, remaining unflappable through quick transitions, sudden inputs, and smooth-brained throttle stabs.

The composite brakes offer that rare blend of consistency, smoothness, and stopping power that’s tough to find anywhere outside this luxury-exotic segment. They’re easy to modulate at normal speeds and slow-moving traffic, but provide plenty of grab if you really dig into the pedal. I didn’t sense any fading during my test, though without an open race track it’s hard to judge just how well these stoppers can hold up to repeated threshold use, especially considering the weight.

Cons: Inexcusably Bad Touch-Sensitive Controls, Less Exciting Than Previous AMG GT, Expensive

The gearbox is another signifier in the GT’s attitude shift. In addition to its placement directly behind the engine, it’s no longer a dual-clutch unit, but rather a nine-speed auto borrowed from the rest of AMG’s range. While upshifts feel as quick as before, downshifting isn’t nearly as crisp. I never had to wait for a shift, though, nor was I ever denied a cog when asked. The transmission is as good as the eight-speed torque converter you’ll find in any new BMW M car. But it can’t hold a candle to something like God’s own gearbox, the Porsche PDK.

This newfound demeanor pushes the AMG into grand tourer territory, matching against the likes of the BMW M8 and the Aston Martin DB12. While I haven’t driven the Aston, the GT is dynamically superior to the bigger, taller BMW, but a far cry from the pure two-seater AMG I loved so dearly.

All that extra space comes with some perks. The GT isn’t nearly as airy inside as a 911, but it’s far more spacious than the last version, making long-range travel a breeze. We recommend optioning the available rear seats. They’re a tight fit, but they’re also extremely useful in a pinch. Plus they make for a nice storage shelf when you’re not using them for passengers.

Need even more room? Don’t worry, this new GT is still a hatchback, meaning a big loading area with plenty of space for luggage. And because there’s no transaxle under the trunk area, the trunk floor is far lower and deeper than before. You could legitimately carry four people and all their luggage if you really wanted to.

Doing that would require you to interact with the AMG’s terrible touch-capacitive controls, though. Like the drivetrain, the new GT borrows its interior from the SL. There’s a 12.3-inch display screen for the gauge cluster and a massive 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen that dominates the dashboard. It controls everything, from drive modes, to climate control, to infotainment. While touchscreen-only climate isn’t ideal, at least the controls are permanently displayed at the bottom of the screen.

What really annoys me are the physical touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel. They require light, delicate swipes for things like changing the volume, switching tracks, and adjusting cruise control speed. Oftentimes you’ll click something accidentally while holding the steering wheel, or misclick because all of the buttons share a touchpad. They’re also inconsistent, requiring a very specific pressure from your finger to react—not what you want when you’re driving.

Then there’s the price. The GT63 offers more of everything than it did before—comfort, power, usability—which means it’s far more expensive. MSRP is $177,050 including destination, $9400 more expensive than the 2021 AMG GT R and $57,400 more expensive than the base ‘21 GT.

That sends it right up into 911 Turbo territory—a cutthroat segment where the Porsche has reigned supreme for decades. Our tester was equipped with nearly $30,000 in options that included a set of lovely adjustable bucket seats, a Burmester sound system, a panoramic glass roof, and a set of sweet 21-inch forged wheels.

The 2024 AMG GT feels more capable and versatile than its predecessor. It’s probably quicker around a race track, too. But it’s a less memorable experience. The last GT was a unique car with a ton of character; something you couldn’t find anywhere else on the market. What was once a fun alternative to the cheaper end of the 911 lineup has become just another high-priced grand tourer, with very little to differentiate it besides a giant trunk space. And with such user-hostile interior controls, it’s tough to recommend. This new GT is by no means boring. But neither are its competitors.

For my money, I’m getting the 911 Turbo every time.

