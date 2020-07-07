Say what you will about Europe, but when it comes to vehicles, the continent mostly has its stuff in order. Sure, crossovers are surging in popularity, but the humble station wagon remains a viable and popular option for families, thanks to the huge variety in both available models and sizes. One of Europe's premiere wagons is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a five-door we only see in the United States as the (not-long-for-this-world) E450 and the fire-breathing AMG E63.

As is the case with most of our interactions with the E-Class Wagon, we're left scratching our head at why these vehicles are so rare. It's nearly as spacious as a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, both in terms of passenger and cargo volume. But the E450 is also more attractive and both easier and more enjoyable to drive, particularly in tight confines. That it stands out from the crowd certainly doesn't hurt matters.

And If You Need More Power: 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63S Wagon Review: Do It All

That said, don't get too attached to the E450 as you know it. Mercedes is replacing it with the E-Class All Terrain, a sort of Subaru Outback’d version of the car featured here. While the new variant will be taller and more rugged, it will retain many of the pros (and some of the cons) of the current E450 Wagon.

Competitors: