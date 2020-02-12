Advertiser Disclosure

Among luxury car brands, Jaguar’s warranty stands out as one of the best. The brand increased warranty coverage starting with its 2016 models, and in our 2018 survey of 35 new car warranties, we ranked it in the top five. Jaguar also provides an excellent warranty for its Approved certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles.

You buy a car, however, not a warranty. Jaguar has long been an “emotional” brand. That is, people have bought Jaguars more for their style and performance than for reliability. And that’s OK. The industry needs exciting cars like the Jaguar F-Type sports car and high-style SUVs like the F-Pace. Also, as the auto industry continues to move toward electric vehicles, it’s encouraging to see a classic brand like Jaguar at the forefront with the I-Pace.

It’s reliability where Jaguar has a checkered history, and industry sources suggest that the brand still struggles with this issue. That’s a good reason to consider buying extended warranty coverage for a Jaguar. You can buy a Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan from a dealer, and there may be some aftermarket choices, as well.

We reviewed and ranked what we consider the best extended warranty providers. You would need to check with individual companies to ask if they offer warranty plans for Jaguars. Third-party warranty companies don’t always cover luxury and high-end sports models that they might view as a higher risk for expensive repairs. Though, if you can get coverage from one of these auto warrranty providers, it could be well worth the benefits.

In This Article:

Summary Of Jaguar Warranties for 2020

Warranty Term (years/miles) Basic new-vehicle limited warranty (includes powertrain) 5/60,000 Complimentary scheduled maintenance 5/60,000 Battery warranty (maintaining at least 70-percent capacity) 8/100,000 Roadside Assistance 5/60,000 Corrosion warranty 6/unlimited Telematics (bCall/eCall) 5/unlimited (bCall) Unlimited/Unlimited (eCall) Service adjustments 1/12,500 There are also the normal federal and California emissions warranties, which cover some components up to 8 years/80,000 miles.

Jaguar New Vehicle Warranty Details

Starting with its 2016 models, Jaguar introduced a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty that includes the powertrain and 5 years of complimentary scheduled maintenance. Jaguar calls its comprehensive package of benefits “EliteCare,” and we judge it superior overall to the warranties offered by all other luxury car brands, except Genesis.

Jaguar’s warranty matches Genesis with 5-year/60,000-mile coverage on the bumper-to-bumper portion of the warranty, including powertrain, but Genesis then extends powertrain coverage to 10 years/100,000 miles. For the Jaguar I-Pace EV, there is an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty on the EV batteries. During this time, if the batteries drop below a 70-percent state of health, they will be covered.

A feature that puts Jaguar ahead of other luxury warranties is that it provides complimentary scheduled maintenance for 5 years/60,000 miles, whichever comes first. This is a valuable benefit that Infiniti and most other luxury brands do not offer.

Jaguar Roadside Assistance

For 5 years/60,000 miles, Jaguar Roadside Assistance provides the expected services of changing a flat, jumpstarting a battery, delivering emergency fuel, and towing to the nearest Authorized Jaguar dealer, if necessary. Once the factory warranty expires, you can continue Roadside Assistance for an added fee.

Other Roadside Assistance benefits include trip interruption coverage, which is a bit more generous than from other brands. If you’re left stranded more than 50 miles from home, Jaguar’s trip interruption coverage will arrange and pay for alternate transportation, or you can be reimbursed for lodging and meals while you wait for your vehicle to be repaired. Other brands that offer trip interruption coverage usually do so if the breakdown occurs at least 100 miles from the customer’s home.

Jaguar Warranty Q&A

Q: Are there any other coverages in the Jaguar new vehicle warranty?

A: Jaguar includes an Adjustment Period of 12 months/12,500 miles that covers wear parts such as wiper blades, plus any necessary service adjustments. The brand also provides five years of its Jaguar InControl® Remote & Protect™ telematic services. Features include infotainment and connectivity options, plus access to roadside assistance and remote start.

Q: Is Jaguar’s new vehicle warranty transferable?

A: Yes, Jaguar’s warranty coverage is fully transferable to subsequent owners, who would get the remainder of coverage should you sell the vehicle. That could be a selling point.

Q: I know Jaguars are powerful and have great handling. Does the warranty cover it if I damage the vehicle while driving on a track?

A: No, and your car insurance company might not cover you, either.

How Jaguar’s Warranties Cover Paint Issues And Corrosion

Paint Surface Warranty

Jaguar’s warranty coverage of the paint surface is separate from the main vehicle warranty, running for 4 years/50,000 miles. The exact wording states: “If any paintwork needs attention due to a manufacturing defect, the work will be completed by a Jaguar Authorized Retailer, free of charge.”

Keep in mind that Jaguar is specifically referring to manufacturing defects, not paint damage from scrapes or environmental damage.

Corrosion Protection Warranty

Jaguar’s corrosion warranty is likewise separate from the bumper-to-bumper warranty and paint surface warranty. It covers against “any part of the bodywork of the vehicle be perforated by rust corrosion” and says that any panel affected by the perforation “will be repaired or replaced by an authorized retailer completely free of charge, regardless of any change in vehicle ownership for 6 years/unlimited miles.

What Should I Know About Jaguar’s Aluminum Construction?

Did you know that Jaguar vehicles are made largely from aluminum? This corrosion-resistant metal makes up about 80 percent of the vehicle’s under-structure and body.

If you should get into a collision with your Jaguar, the company says all repairs should be made by a Jaguar Approved Repair Center in order for the repaired sections to still be covered by the corrosion protection warranty. Other carmakers with aluminum-intensive vehicles, such as Ford’s F-150 pickup, make similar stipulations. (Check with your Jaguar for more details.)

Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program Warranty

Like most car brands, Jaguar has a Certified Pre-Owned Program, which resells cars returned from leases or traded in after a few years of ownership. As with many luxury brands, a large percentage of new Jaguars are leased rather than purchased. That keeps a fairly steady stream of three-year-old cars with relatively low mileage coming back to be resold through the CPO Program.

To be eligible for the CPO program, a Jaguar must be less than 5 years old and have less than 60,000 miles. Jaguar’s CPO warranty is strong. While the brand touts 7-year/100,000-mile coverage for Jaguar CPO vehicles, that is from when the car was first put into service. It means you’re really getting an extra 2 years/20,000 miles of coverage.

As an example, let’s say you buy a CPO Jaguar that has 35,000 miles and has been in service for 33 months from new. The car would thus come with 27 months/25,000 miles left on the original factory warranty, plus another 24 months/40,000 miles of CPO coverage.

You don’t pay a deductible for covered repairs with the Jaguar CPO warranty. In addition, the program also includes roadside assistance, with coverage for towing to the nearest Jaguar dealer, plus travel interruption protection with reimbursement for alternate transportation, food, and lodging if a covered repair takes more than a day. Finally, like Jaguar’s new car warranty, the CPO coverage is fully transferable to subsequent owners.

Are Jaguars Reliable?

When it comes to Jaguar reliability, this story takes something of a turn. While today’s Jaguars are more reliable than the brand’s 1970s and 1980s models, auto industry studies still show much room for improvement.

In the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (2019), Jaguar ranked last among 32 brands.

This study looks at problems that new vehicle owners encounter in the first 90 days of ownership. (Jaguar’s sister brand, Land Rover, was second from last place.)

Jaguar actually did better in the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study (2019), which looks at problems that vehicle owners had after three years of ownership. Here, Jaguar placed sixth from the bottom, just above Acura and under Jeep. (Land Rover was second from last on this list, too.)

It’s worth pointing out that a three-year-old Jaguar with average mileage for its age would likely still be under warranty, so repair costs would not hit the owner.

Jaguar Extended Warranty

So, what happens after five years? Jaguar will allow you to purchase its Vehicle Protection Plan up to one month or 1,000 miles before the original factory warranty expires. Jaguar says this warranty provides comprehensive coverage “that covers almost every mechanical component of the vehicle.” There are transfer and cancellation options (for a fee). Examples of parts covered include:

Engine and fuel delivery components

Transmission and drive axle components

Suspension and steering components

Air conditioning components

Enhanced systems components (multimedia and navigation, blind spot monitor, hands-free systems, and other high-tech features)

Jaguar provides detailed terms and pricing information on this warranty’s terms through its dealers. One notable benefit of this warranty is that the $100 deductible is waived if you have a covered repair done at an Authorized Jaguar dealer. While it’s commendable that Jaguar will cover warranty repairs done at non-dealer facilities – other brands usually do not – it is probably a necessity, since there are only about 180 Jaguar dealers in the U.S. Many states have just one Jaguar dealer, and six states don't have any at all.

An aftermarket warranty will cover repairs at more than 30,000 repair facilities around the U.S., usually with a deductible. Check with our top third-party warranty picks to see if they offer coverage for any Jaguar models.

Jaguar Repair Costs

You may have heard that Jaguars can be expensive to repair. We consulted with RepairPal for some major repairs for a few 2015 Jaguar models, which would likely be out of their original factory warranties by now.

Model Repair Cost Estimate 2015 Jaguar XF (4-cyl. turbo) Replace cylinder head gasket $1,825–$2,267 2015 Jaguar XF (V6) Replace cylinder head gasket $3,399–$6,092 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Replace cylinder head gasket $4,842–$7,620 2015 Jaguar XJ Replace air conditioner compressor $2,159–$2,699 2015 Jaguar XJ Replace one air suspension spring $1,921–$2,269

Extended Warranty Recommendations For Jaguar

You might buy a Jaguar with your heart, but you should take care of it with your head. If you like a Jaguar enough to make a long-term commitment to one, buying extended warranty coverage could be a good investment. You can start your research before you shop for a Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan by checking with the best extended warranty providers (see below) to see what kind of coverage they might offer for a Jaguar.

These companies explain their coverage options online, and you can fill out an easy online form or call to get free quotes. Compare what you find to what the Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan offers, and make your decision from there.