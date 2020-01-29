Verdict 6.3 / 10

Look up the term “no-nonsense” in the dictionary. Beside it, you'll likely find the previous Nissan Versa: a bare-bones economy car with a measly asking price of $12,460. But while the latest Versa maintains its status as the most affordable car in its class, the sedan is far from a no-nonsense subcompact.

Don't Be A-Versa To Subcompacts: 2020 Nissan Versa First Drive: Safety First

The 2020 Nissan Versa is much-improved over its predecessor. In fact, it may be the best option in the shrinking class. The new Versa is better looking, as it adopts the brand's distinct style, more efficient, even with a revised four-cylinder engine, and comfortable thanks to improved sound deadening and better cabin materials. The new Nissan Versa makes a strong case for considering a subcompact.

For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.