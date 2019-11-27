Advertiser Disclosure

If you own a Cadillac, you have the cream of the crop from General Motors. This luxury lineup might look sleek and stylish but tends to leave owners with higher than average repair bills. While you want to be proud of the American luxury model you drive, you also want to keep repair costs to a minimum. That’s why you must evaluate your existing car warranty to determine if it keeps you protected. Do you need a Cadillac extended warranty, or do you have enough coverage as it is?

In this article:

Our in-depth review will help you determine what company should cover your Cadillac. We’ll discuss your options so you can decide if you should purchase an extended warranty from the factory or a third-party provider. We’ve done the research for you and can recommend reputable third-party options to avoid the expensive cost of mechanical breakdowns.

Cadillac New Vehicle Warranty

Cadillac vehicles purchased after 2011 received the Cadillac factory warranty. This New Vehicle Limited Warranty protects you from paying for repairs, parts, and labor needed to correct defective materials or faulty workmanship. It includes the following terms and limits:

Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty 4 years/50,000 miles Powertrain Limited Warranty 6 years/70,000 miles 24/7 Roadside Assistance 6 years/70,000 miles Parts Warranties (term depends on part) 1 year/unlimited miles 2 years/unlimited miles Lifetime

You can transfer these warranties automatically to a new owner. The only exception to that rule is the Limited Parts Warranty, which expires if the original vehicle owner sells it.

Cadillac Extended Protection Plans

Along with the standard protection that comes with all new Cadillac models, the automaker also provides additional coverage options, which are separate purchases. The main one to be aware of is the Cadillac Platinum Protection Plan, which is essentially the Cadillac extended warranty.

Cadillac Platinum Protection Plans start at $1,519 for 24-month/24,000-miles coverage and can be as long as 60 months/60,000 miles. More than 1,000 parts and systems are included, such as the powertrain, steering, electrical, Safety Restraint System/airbags, brakes, air conditioning, and high tech features.

Maintenance, tires, batteries, all exhaust components, and some emissions components are among the exclusions.

Other add-on Cadillac protection plans include:

Gap Coverage : Protection against depreciation when your insurance company declares the vehicle a total loss

: Protection against depreciation when your insurance company declares the vehicle a total loss Tire & Wheel : Road hazard protection

: Road hazard protection Pre-Paid Maintenance : Covers all of the scheduled maintenance

: Covers all of the scheduled maintenance Appearance Guard: Covers select exterior and interior damage

Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty

In addition to the traditional Cadillac extended warranty, there is also the option to purchase the Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty. With this Cadillac extended plan, you can increase the new car bumper-to-bumper coverage to 6 years/70,000 miles.

This warranty, as with the new car warranties, features no deductible. It covers any defects in workmanship or materials but excludes routine maintenance. The dealer also has the right to replace any parts with new, remanufactured, or refurbished components.

The biggest downside to the factory extended warranty is the price. Aside from that, it’s not available for cars or SUVs bought in California, Maine, Minnesota, or Florida.

Pros Cons Longer protection Costly No deductible Only available in select states Easy to add on at the dealership Price rolls into payments, which means you pay interest Comprehensive coverage

It makes sense to have some protection in place when the factory warranty expires, but is this plan the best course to take? For many owners, it doesn’t seem that the Cadillac extended warranty is worth it. Many owners opt to go without the additional protection, but that leaves them open to danger.

Average Cadillac Repair Costs

Cadillac placed last out of 30 vehicles in reliability rankings from Consumer Reports. In fact, Consumer Reports goes on to say in another article that “reliability ranks lower than almost all other brands, and owner satisfaction is quite mixed.”

With this information in hand, it’s inevitable that many owners face repairs. How much does it cost to fix a Cadillac? It depends on what goes wrong, but we have a good idea on the average price for many of the top repairs, outlined directly from Cadillac.

Repair Cost Air conditioning system $1,136 Fuel pump $972 Engine $6,952 Transmission $3,622 Rack and pinion steering $1,355 Water Pump $600

If you look at this list of common repairs, you might not think it’s anything to worry about, but it is. All of these are vital components that keep your Cadillac running its best. Aside from that, when one of these parts fails, you are left with an expensive repair bill because these often fail after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

Additional coverage can protect you by offsetting these repair costs. With the right extended Cadillac warranty, you won’t need to worry about paying for covered repairs out of pocket any longer.

Do You Need An Extended Warranty For Your Cadillac?

It’s possible that getting hit with just a couple of these repair bills could quickly put a dent in your budget. You may even consider taking out a loan or putting the repairs on a credit card. Why go through all of that trouble after your warranty has expired? Instead, it makes much more sense to receive peace of mind by purchasing an extended warranty.

Now, the question is, do you purchase the vehicle service contract from Cadillac or choose a third-party provider instead?

Cadillac Extended Warranty Or Third-Party Provider?

It seems the logical option to purchase your warranty through the dealer that you bought the luxury vehicle from in the first place, but this isn’t always the best choice. First of all, you aren’t going to negotiate prices with them. You will be stuck paying a high premium price. Furthermore, if you choose to purchase this warranty at the time of the sale, the cost can be rolled into your monthly payments, but that means you are paying interest on it.

What’s worse is that you can’t choose the repair shop you use when something goes wrong. You are stuck taking it back to the dealer.

With a reliable third-party warranty company, you receive all of the same benefits as with the factory warranty and more. In fact, many of the providers we have reviewed offer:

Variety of coverage options

Flexible payment options and prices

Towing

Roadside assistance

Rental car coverage

Free quotes

Your choice of auto repair shop

As a smart consumer, you know what option seems the logical choice for your car protection. Now the only question is which provider to choose for your Cadillac warranty. We have a few options for you to consider: CARCHEX, CarShield, Endurance, and autopom!.

CARCHEX

If you want to know the ins and outs of CARCHEX, we’ve done a comprehensive review for you. Otherwise, we will highlight some of the top features and let you know why you can trust your Cadillac to this company.

CARCHEX supplies five coverage levels for new, pre-owned, and hybrid vehicles. Each plan includes benefits such as 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, trip interruption service, and rental cars.

CARCHEX works with top-rated companies, such as Royal Administration Services and American Auto Shield to provide a variety of policies. Because these companies are competing for your business, you are left with a competitive price.

You can opt for a flexible payment schedule of up to 24 months, if you need to spread out the cost.

If you’re not happy with the service, you can get a full refund in the first 30 days.

CARCHEX has a positive reputation, as it maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and partners with brands like Edmunds, CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Choose your repair shop from more than 30,000 licensed providers nationwide.

CARCHEX pays the provider directly, so you don’t need to wait for reimbursement.

Get a free quote from CARCHEX by calling 877-253-0058 or visiting the website.

CarShield

We are also fans of CarShield for extended warranty coverage. You can examine our complete breakdown between CARCHEX and CarShield to see which company might suit your needs the best. For now, we will give you a quick overview of the available features from this company.

CarShield has been in business since 2015. Since that time, the provider has become the market share leader and protected more than a million vehicles. That’s why we’ve named it the Most Popular option.

You have the option of six warranty tiers with this company, although the Specialty coverage won’t apply to your Cadillac. We like that the plans are flexible, and you can choose a monthly contract to avoid getting stuck in a lengthy contract.

The provider also supplies some additional benefits with most of its plans.

Low-cost or $0 deductibles

Towing

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Your choice of auto repair shop

Direct payment for parts and labor

Get a free quote from CarShield by calling 800-563-2761 or heading visiting the website.

Endurance

We’ve named Endurance Best Direct Provider. This company has more than 10 years of experience and directly administers all of the warranty plans. This business model cuts out the middleman to provide a quick, seamless claims process.

The company also provides five protection levels, but the term lengths aren’t clearly listed anywhere on the website. You would have to find out what’s available for your specific model.

Every plan includes one year of the Endurance Elite Membership. This coverage includes:

Key fob replacement

24/7 roadside assistance

Repair financing

ID theft protection tools

Live concierge emergency assistance

Flat tire repair and replacement

To find out if this coverage is a good fit for your Cadillac, call Endurance at 855-465-2715 or visit the website.

autopom!

Your first question is probably, “Where does the name “autopom!” come from?” The company’s slogan is “automotive peace of mind,” which was shortened to “autopom!.” This company also boasts an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). We’ve awarded autopom with the Best Quotes and Claims Process because of how easy it is to use the company.

This option allows consumers to choose from four protection levels, but some are only available for California residents. In addition, autopom also provides:

Your choice of repair shop

Rental vehicle help

Affordable payment options

24/7 roadside assistance

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

If you want to see what plans are available to you, call autopom at 888-504-4058 or head to the website.

Where Should You Get Your Cadillac Extended Warranty?

There is no clear cut answer to a question such as this. All four providers that we’ve outlined above have a smooth claims process and low-cost payment options. We feel comfortable sending you to any of those four providers and can only suggest that you get a quote from each of them to see what suits your budget and needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is buying a Cadillac extended warranty worth the cost?

If you own a Cadillac, you can’t ignore the expensive repair parts and low reliability ratings. One breakdown without adequate protection could easily break the bank. For the low cost of an extended warranty, it makes sense to get protection .

What repairs are covered by an extended warranty?

It depends on what coverage you choose. Extended warranties can cover the engine, transmission, electrical system, fuel system, and much more. Evaluate the available options to determine what’s important to you. You can save more on the payment with less coverage, but you will be responsible for paying for more of the repairs.

Is a Cadillac extended warranty transferable?

While most warranties are transferable, the cost associated with this transfer will fluctuate depending on what company you choose.

How do I know if my Cadillac is covered under warranty?

You can check the status of your Cadillac warranty on the automaker’s website.





