Jeep owners are passionate about their cars, and for good reason. Jeep offers vehicles that emanate toughness and exploration. Many drivers are looking to continue that toughness when their Jeep factory warranty expires. One way to do this is through Jeep’s extended warranty, and another is through a third-party vehicle service contract.

Third-party vehicle service contracts offer similar extended warranty coverage for Jeep vehicles but come with more freedom as well. These auto extended warranties can be added on at any point, and they can provide more comprehensive coverage than factory options. In our research of the top service contract providers, we recommend the following for your Jeep:

To learn more about Jeep and your options for third-party protection, read on.

Background on Jeep, FCA, And Mopar

A little background information is helpful when we’re talking about Jeep’s extended warranty. Jeep is part of a group of car brands under Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, or FCA. FCA brand vehicles also include Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler.

Jeep’s extended warranty is easy to navigate. You can use it at any of the four national FCA brand dealerships, and all the parts come from Mopar. Mopar is a subsidiary of FCA that handles all customer care, parts, and warranty services. The name comes from a mashup between motor and parts. A Jeep warranty is synonymous with a Mopar warranty.

Jeep’s Factory Coverage

Before getting into Jeep’s extended warranty, we’ll briefly touch on what Jeep offers for a factory warranty. All new Jeeps come with a Basic Limited Warranty that covers defects in materials or workmanship. This is also called the bumper-to-bumper warranty, and it lasts for 3 years or 36,000 miles. New Jeeps also come with a Powertrain Limited Warranty for 5 years or 60,000 miles. This warranty covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

Those are the two standard warranties that most manufacturers provide, and the coverage periods are nothing out of the ordinary. Additionally, Jeep offers a limited corrosion warranty that pays for repair or replacement of any metal sheets that have been rusted through. This lasts for 3 years/36,000 miles for non-visible panels, and 5 years/60,000 miles for exterior panels. This does not cover chips or surface rust spots in the finish.

Lastly, Jeep offers roadside assistance with new cars for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Compared to what most factory warranties cover, it’s a middle-of-the-road offering. The powertrain warranty is a decent length, but the bumper-to-bumper warranty is on the shorter end when compared to other brands.

Jeep’s Extended Warranty Coverage Plans

Jeep’s extended warranty is also called Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP). The two basic MVP plans are Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.

Maximum Care: This plan covers over 5,000 components and is similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty. Coverage can extend to 8 years or 150,000 miles. Roadside assistance benefits include allowances for towing and expire at 100,000 miles.

This plan covers over 5,000 components and is similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty. Coverage can extend to 8 years or 150,000 miles. Roadside assistance benefits include allowances for towing and expire at 100,000 miles. Added Care Plus: This plan is available for up to 8 years or 150,000 miles. It’s an inclusionary warranty that lists each covered part and includes the engine, transmission, drivetrain, steering, cooling, A/C, and brake parts, among others. In total, it covers over 850 components.

You can purchase a Mopar Vehicle Protection plan outright or pay for it in installments. If you buy it when you purchase your Jeep, you can roll the cost into your monthly car payment. However, if you purchase an MVP plan after your start date, you have to pay for it separately. In addition to the cost of the plan, you could have a $200, $100, or $0 deductible. The amount depends on the type of plan you select.

Most Jeep extended warranty plans are transferrable to subsequent owners for a $50 fee. Another perk both main plans include is Trip Interruption Protection. Under this provision, Jeep’s extended warranty will cover up to $1,000 for meals, lodging, and rentals if your car breaks down because of a covered part failure. You have to be at least 100 miles from home to claim this perk, though.

Eligibility For Jeep’s Extended Warranty

To be eligible for either Maximum Care or Added Care Plus, a Jeep has to be within 4 years of its in-service date and have fewer than 48,000 miles. It’s important to note that when an MVP plan is purchased, it comes into effect on that date. For example, if you still had two years left on your bumper-to-bumper warranty, your MVP plan would not begin after that ends. Instead, it would overlap coverage by two years.

Waiting until the end of the 4 year/48,000 mile window means the new coverage will overlap with the existing powertrain warranty by one year. If you wait beyond that timeframe, you won’t be able to purchase Jeep’s extended warranty. However, you might not want to wait that long. That’s because Mopar can add surcharges if you purchase an MVP plan after 1 year or 12,000 miles.

While that doesn’t give you a whole lot of time to decide if you want an extended warranty, at least it is factory-backed protection with genuine Mopar parts. There is an option to extend your MVP coverage even further, and that’s called Mopar Vehicle Protection Extended (MVPE). This option continues your coverage up to 12 years or 160,000 miles.

As with all factory-backed plans, Jeep’s extended warranty requires that you get your Jeep repaired at a dealership. The downside is that you can’t pick your own repair shop. There may be times where you go in for a repair, and one part is covered while another isn’t. Typically, dealership repair costs are higher than independent shops.

Why Should You Consider An Extended Warranty?

One of the main benefits of an extended warranty is the peace of mind that your expenses won’t suddenly spike. While there is a chance that you won’t need to use the warranty to its full potential, there’s also a chance that it will save you from a repair bill that could cost thousands.

Car repairs can be unpredictable, but your budget doesn’t have to be. Extended warranties are especially helpful as cars get older. That’s why many factory warranties aren’t very long. In the case of MVP, you have to purchase the plan before 4 years/48,000 miles (or 1 year/12,000 miles for the best price). At that time, most cars are still functioning properly. What if you want to wait a little while and get a different kind of plan down the road? Jeep’s extended warranty doesn’t leave you that luxury.

Common Jeep Repair Costs

Jeeps are built for adventure. The brand has a culture that values ruggedness and experience. To back that up, Jeep is one of the few carmakers that produces passenger vehicles that you can also take off-road. While that’s all true, Jeep vehicles are still machines made from different parts, and they aren’t immune to deterioration over time.

For example, if you have a Jeep Wrangler, these are some repair costs that you might experience at some point:

Repair Average Cost Exhaust manifold replacement $951–$1,079 Valve cover gasket replacement $258–$322 Fuel injector replacement $722–$787 Wheel alignment $132–$167

Without a Jeep extended warranty, you might have to pay these costs out of pocket. Some of these expenses are manageable, while others might not be for many people. In 2018, almost 40 percent of Americans said they would have a hard time covering a $400 unexpected expense, according to Federal Reserve data.

Looking at Jeep Wrangler reliability, RepairPal data shows that owners are more likely to experience severe problems when they go into the shop compared to other brands. A severe problem would cost significantly more than $400, and many people would have to go into debt to cover it.

J.D. Power ranked Jeep in 25th place in its 2019 Vehicle Dependability Study. Considering 31 car brands were in that study, the result isn’t stellar.

Best Extended Warranty Options For Your Jeep

While Jeep’s extended warranty has a few exciting perks, you can’t add it on at any point in time. The plans are also somewhat limited since there are only a couple of main options. If you set your sights beyond the factory, you’ll find numerous third-party providers that can extend coverage for your Jeep in different ways.

While there are a large number of options, not all are created equal. Also, you should be aware that sometimes Jeep dealerships may try to sell a third-party warranty to you without adequately explaining that it’s not really Jeep’s extended warranty. If you’re presented with a third-party plan at a dealership, ask for some time to read the whole contract. That will save you from surprises later on down the road.

In our research, a few third-party providers rose above the rest. These were companies that provided value through coverage options, extra perks, customer service, business track record, and more.

Protecting Your Jeep With CARCHEX

Our first choice among third-party providers is CARCHEX, a warranty broker with access to many different plans. Getting a quote from CARCHEX is easy, and the website provides plenty of documentation that takes the guesswork out of comparing plans. The provider also allows you to add coverage for your Jeep at any time before 250,000 miles.

Having been in business for 20 years, CARCHEX has Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation along with an A+ rating. Additionally, the provider is endorsed by organizations like Kelly Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and CARFAX.

CARCHEX offers a wide range of plans that provide more flexibility than Jeep’s extended warranty. From comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranties to coverage for your car’s basic systems, there’s an option for almost any Jeep, whether you drive a Cherokee or a Compass. Here are some more things we like about CARCHEX:

Easy claims process: You can go to your favorite repair shop of more than 30,000 licensed facilities nationwide, and CARCHEX pays the mechanic directly.

You can go to your favorite repair shop of more than 30,000 licensed facilities nationwide, and CARCHEX pays the mechanic directly. Comprehensive coverage: Plans can provide coverage for up to 10 years or 150,000 miles.

Plans can provide coverage for up to 10 years or 150,000 miles. 30-Day Money Back Guarantee: Get a full refund if you change your mind within 30 days.

Get a full refund if you change your mind within 30 days. Extra perks: CARCHEX plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursements, and trip interruption services.

CARCHEX plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursements, and trip interruption services. Transferability: CARCHEX plans can be transferred to subsequent buyers. The exact procedure depends on the specific plan.

A third-party warranty through CARCHEX can be a great alternative to the restrictions that come with Jeep’s extended warranty. Plus, with the different levels of coverage, you can decide if you want to only protect your powertrain or go for something more comprehensive.

Protecting Your Jeep With CarShield

Another provider that stood out in our research was CarShield. This company has been providing extended warranty coverage for 14 years and has become the most popular choice on the market. CarShield has over 5,000 Trustpilot reviews and over 2,000 reviews on Google.

CarShield offers four different types of plans for standard vehicles that range from bumper-to-bumper coverage to basic system coverage. The provider also offers two unique plan types for high-tech vehicles and specialty vehicles like motorcycles and ATVs.

Sample contracts are available online and clearly lay out what is and isn’t covered within each plan. However, you don’t have to fend for yourself since CarShield’s specialists work with you to craft a plan that fits your situation. A few more advantages of CarShield include:

Month-to-month contracts

24/7 roadside assistance

Direct payments to repair shops

Affordable deductibles

Transferability for many plans

Honorable Mentions

Lastly, we want to draw attention to three more companies that can provide coverage comparable to Jeep’s extended warranty: