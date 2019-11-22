Advertiser Disclosure

When we think about reliable vehicles, Honda is typically near the top of the list. Honda cars and SUVs have been known to run for well over 250,000 miles, yet the factory warranty only covers you for 3 years or 36,000 miles. In the event your reliable Honda breaks down after the new vehicle warranty ends, nobody wants to cover costs for excessive repairs out of pocket.

A Honda extended warranty can provide great peace of mind. However, Honda’s warranty program, Honda Care, isn’t the only option for extended coverage. To provide you with an accurate picture, we researched exactly what Honda’s factory warranty covers (and what it doesn’t) and why an extended warranty is worth the investment. Below, we'll also compare Honda Care with top third-party protection providers like CARCHEX and CarShield.

Honda Factory Warranty Coverage

Like most other manufacturers, Honda offers a fairly standard factory warranty. This limited coverage helps provide a sense of stability for consumers investing in new vehicles. Honda’s warranty has two main levels of coverage: the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and the Powertrain Warranty.

New Vehicle Limited Warranty

Honda’s bumper-to-bumper warranty covers most parts and components for 3 years or 36,000 miles, with a short list of exclusions. During this time, Honda will take care of any defects or needed repairs caused by poor workmanship or materials. Additionally, vehicle owners receive 24/7 roadside assistance.

Honda’s factory warranty does not cover tires. However, most tire manufacturers offer factory warranties for new vehicles. The limited warranty also does not cover normal wear and tear or regular maintenance like oil changes.

Powertrain Warranty

The engine, transmission, transaxle, drivetrain, and restraint system all receive coverage under the Powertrain Warranty. Honda’s powertrain warranty lasts for 5 years or 60,000 miles and covers all replacement parts and repairs associated with these essential components.

Coverage for Hybrid Vehicles

For hybrids like the Insight, Honda provides coverage for greater-than-normal battery capacity loss for 8 years or 100,000 miles.

Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage

Honda’s Certified Pre-Owned program offers warranty coverage for used vehicles. This means that cars still within the limited warranty period can receive repairs even after being transferred to a new owner, and cars outside of the warranty period still receive coverage for 1 year or 12,000 miles with a new owner. You can check if your pre-owned Honda is covered at any time by calling a Honda dealer and providing the VIN number.

Common Repairs For Hondas

Although Hondas are still known as some of the most reliable vehicles on the market, it’s hard to deny that problems do arise. While it’s impossible to predict all the possible repair needs during your vehicle’s lifetime, Honda does have some common problems both across the board and among specific models.

Many Honda owners experience engine stalls due to crankshaft failure and/or camshaft sensor issues.

Honda Odyssey van owners report frequent problems with the sliding doors as the minivans age.

Hondas experience across-the-board failures with air conditioning.

CR-Vs and Civics experience problems regarding oil dilution.

Airbag control units (ACUs) are prone to electrical overstress and failure in some models.

Benefits Of Extended Coverage

Although a factory warranty provides an initial level of coverage for your vehicle once you drive it off the lot, it doesn’t cover everything or last for the entire lifetime of your vehicle. According to a study by J.D. Power, even new vehicle owners of 2019 Hondas experienced 98 problems per 100 vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership. In general, any vehicle will experience more breakdowns and require more repairs as it ages. In fact, the average annual repair cost for a Honda vehicle runs about $428. By purchasing an extended warranty, you can avoid expensive repair bills down the road.

With an extended warranty, you can pay a one-time, annual, or monthly fee instead of bearing the entirety of repair costs when your vehicle requires service. In turn, you often receive full coverage – minus a deductible – for any covered repairs. Many third-party plans allow for customization, too, meaning you can choose a plan that fits with your budget and provides the coverage you feel you need. Some extended warranty plans even provide towing and rental car coverage, so read the fine print while comparing policies.

When it comes time to invest in a Honda extended warranty, it’s smart to buy early to ensure maximum coverage at the lowest possible price. But with a third-party warranty provider, you can generally purchase at any time.

The Ins And Outs Of Honda Care Extended Service Plans

When you purchase a new vehicle from the dealership, the representative will likely offer you Honda Care on top of your factory warranty. The extended warranty program includes:

Powertrain component coverage

Drivetrain coverage

Electronics repairs and replacements

Heating/cooling repairs

Chassis coverage

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption coverage

Concierge services through HondaLink

Honda Care service plans are available in various terms ranging from 5 years/60,000 miles to 8 years/120,000 miles. You will need to contact Honda to receive a customized quote based on your vehicle’s model, year, and mileage. You can either roll your Honda extended warranty into the car loan or take advantage of Honda’s available payment plans.

Honda also offers maintenance service contracts called Honda Care Sentinel plans. These contracts cover services such as routine oil changes and road hazard tire protection. If you own multiple Honda vehicles, you may be interested in the Honda Care Family Plan, which spreads benefits like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement to up to five Honda or Acura vehicles.

Limitations

If you purchase a Honda extended warranty directly from a dealership, you will run into a few stipulations. Honda requires that Honda technicians perform all repairs and use genuine Honda parts, so you’ll need to take your car to a dealership for any covered services.

Honda may also require that you show proof of routine maintenance in order to qualify for certain repairs. This can include everything from oil changes to mileage-based tune-ups to suggested services.

When you choose to purchase from a third-party extended warranty provider rather than the dealer, you may find the terms of your plan to be more flexible.

Honda Extended Warranty vs. CARCHEX Comparison Table

There are a number of third-party providers that offer extended service plans for Hondas. After carefully researching the top 11, we ranked CARCHEX as Best Overall. Our decision was based on factors like coverage options, average cost, trustworthiness, customer service, and additional perks.

Honda Extended Warranty vs. CARCHEX Here's a quick comparison of the Honda Extended Warranty compared to our recommended third-party extended warranty provider, CARCHEX. Honda Extended Warranty CARCHEX Extended Warranty Start Date any time any time Max Years of Coverage 8 10 # of Plan Options 4 Care, 2 Sentinel 5 Transferable ✔ ✔ Deductible $0-$100 $0+ Trip Interruption ✔ ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Repair Network Honda Dealer / Repairs must be pre-approved > 30,000 facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy $25 fee after 60 days Refund if within 30 days Availability Must purchase from local dealer Free, instant quote online Contact your Honda Dealer for Pricing Get Quote

Since CARCHEX exclusively deals in vehicle service contracts, it offers a wide selection of coverage from various warranty administrators. There are five customizable plans that range from comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper coverage to basic coverage of your vehicle’s most essential systems. The terms span from five to 10 years, and when it comes time for repairs, you can choose where you take your vehicle from among 30,000 licensed mechanics nationwide.

Here are a few of the other reasons we like CARCHEX:

The provider is endorsed by many trusted brands in the industry, such as Edmunds.com, CARFAX, and Kelley Blue Book.

CARCHEX maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has held accreditation since 2009.

Repair shops are paid directly for covered services.

Low monthly payments are available.

There’s a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee on all extended service contracts.

Sample contracts for each plan are available online, so you can look over the fine print before you decide to buy.

CARCHEX offers 24/7 roadside assistance, towing services, gas delivery, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption service with all plans.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of which route you take, we think investing in a Honda extended warranty is worth the peace of mind and potential savings on future repairs. While dealerships may push you toward branded vehicle service contracts, you should always do your homework before signing on the dotted line.