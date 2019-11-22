Advertiser Disclosure

Looking for a reliable car? Then you may want to head to the Mazda dealership. According to a recent survey by Consumer Reports, Mazda vehicles – and Asian brands in general – rank the highest in quality and reliability. Using models from 2000 through 2017 to predict reliability of 2019 models, the survey listed Mazda as the third most reliable brand.

But not so fast. This doesn’t mean that your new or used Mazda vehicle can’t have an unexpected breakdown. If your vehicle is new, then you’ll be covered by your factory warranty, but you may want protection beyond the first few years. Those with used or higher mileage Mazdas will want to take note of extended warranties, too.

Below, we’ll tell you what’s covered under your Mazda warranty if you already have one and teach you about the benefits of an extended auto warranty.

The Mazda New Car Warranty

When you purchase a new Mazda vehicle, defects in the materials and workmanship of its internal components are covered under the factory warranty. This warranty is included in the pricing of the new vehicle.

Mazda’s warranty has two main types of coverage: New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Limited Powertrain Warranty. You can also obtain a specific Rotary Engine Core Limited Warranty Extension for the RX-8, and certain plans have the advantage of the 24/7 Roadside Assistance Program.

New Vehicle Limited Warranty

The New Vehicle Limited Warranty is a bumper-to-bumper warranty, meaning it covers your Mazda from end to end (with some exclusions, such as tires and parts affected by normal wear and tear). This warranty is good for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Limited Powertrain Warranty

Mazda’s Limited Powertrain Warranty covers the basic, but most vital, parts of the vehicle, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle. As is the case with most powertrain warranties, the terms are much longer than the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. You’ll receive coverage for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

RX-8 Rotary Engine Core Limited Warranty Extension

The Mazda RX-8, which was manufactured between 2002 and 2012, is famous for its rotary engine. The engine has two triangular rotors that spin around a shaft in a hollow barrel, making it lighter and more simple than a conventional piston engine. However, rotary engines come with their own issues, such as poorer fuel economy and more frequent component replacements.

For these reasons, Mazda offers extended protection for its rotary engine for up to 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty covers rotary housing and internal parts, as well as internal seals and gaskets.

24/7 Roadside Assistance Program

If you experience a breakdown due to a part failure while under a specific warranty, Mazda will provide towing service to the nearest Mazda dealership. This coverage lasts as long as the warranty that covers the failed part. For example, if your vehicle breaks down due to failure of the rotary engine, and you are within the 8-year/100,000-mile coverage period for the RX-8 warranty extension, then you will be covered for towing service.

Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Warranty

If you are planning on purchasing a pre-owned Mazda vehicle, then you may be eligible for a $0 deductible under a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Mazda warranty. Coverage options include the following:

1-year/12,000-mile CPO Vehicle Limited Warranty

7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty

The CPO Mazda warranty is not guaranteed, however. Your vehicle must pass a rigorous 160-point vehicle inspection in order to qualify. In this case, if your pre-owned vehicle is no longer covered under the factory warranty, it may be easier to get it covered with a third-party extended warranty provider, such as CARCHEX, which does not require a rigorous vehicle inspection.

Is There A Lifetime Warranty For Mazda Vehicles?

Mazda offers a limited lifetime warranty on brake pads, as long as the original owner is the one purchasing the replacement brake part.

While Mazda does not offer a bumper-to-bumper or powertrain lifetime warranty, your local Mazda dealership may offer its own special lifetime warranty. Ask your local dealership if they offer a special warranty that’s included in the price of your new Mazda.

How Does Mazda’s Warranty Compare To Other Brands?

With its 3-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty and 5-year/60,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, Mazda offers similar coverage to many brands like Honda, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Chevrolet. However, brands like Hyundai and Volkswagen offer 5-year/60,000-mile limited coverage and 6-year/72,000-mile limited coverage, respectively.

Mazda does stand out with its long rotary engine coverage, lifetime brake parts warranty, and additional battery warranty for 3 years or 36,000 miles. Despite limited roadside assistance, it does beat out Toyota’s roadside assistance, which only lasts for two years.

What Do Mazda Repairs Cost Without A Warranty?

Mazda is a reliable brand, but without warranty coverage, you may end up paying hundreds of dollars in repairs. The average annual maintenance cost for a Mazda vehicle is $462. Mazda owners most commonly report turbocharger failure and cooling fan module failure, each of which costs roughly $111 to repair.

Other common repairs include:

Mazda B2500 water pump replacement: $200–$298

Mazda 626 engine mount replacement: $719–$740

Mazda CX-9 head gasket replacement: $2,009–$2,402

As you can see, Mazda repairs can range from just a couple hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, depending on the part that fails. Once your factory Mazda warranty expires, you could be stuck paying for these expensive repairs on your own when you least expect it.

If you don’t have savings ready for a major repair, then an extended auto warranty is worth it for peace of mind alone.

Does Mazda Offer An Extended Warranty?

Mazda offers its own extended warranty plan known as Mazda Extended Confidence. The plan covers nearly all the same parts as the Mazda CPO Vehicle Limited Warranty and CPO Limited Powertrain Warranty, but because it is a vehicle service contract, it comes as an extra cost.

Extended Confidence coverage terms may vary based on your vehicle’s age and condition, and deductibles run $0 or $100 for each repair.

The Mazda Extended Confidence program ensures replacements with genuine Mazda parts and repairs from factory-trained technicians. You’ll also receive 24/7 roadside assistance coverage with each contract.

Mazda also offers special protection programs at an additional cost:

Gap Protection: This protects drivers from financial disaster in the event of total loss or theft. The coverage takes care of the difference between your insurance settlement and the balance left on your vehicle.

This protects drivers from financial disaster in the event of total loss or theft. The coverage takes care of the difference between your insurance settlement and the balance left on your vehicle. Vehicle Theft Protection: This coverage includes up to $3,000 for a stolen vehicle that is not recovered or deemed a total loss, as well as a $2,000 replacement allowance toward the purchase of another vehicle.

This coverage includes up to $3,000 for a stolen vehicle that is not recovered or deemed a total loss, as well as a $2,000 replacement allowance toward the purchase of another vehicle. Tire and Wheel Protection: This program covers repairs and replacements for flat tires and tire damage caused by certain road conditions. There is no deductible.

This program covers repairs and replacements for flat tires and tire damage caused by certain road conditions. There is no deductible. Appearance Package Protection: Appearance package protection covers minor dents and interior fabric repairs, such as small rips, burns, and tears on the seats and carpeting. It also includes key fob replacement.

How Does Mazda’s Extended Plan Compare With Third-Party Extended Warranties?

A Mazda warranty offers extensive coverage, but it comes at a price. Dealership and manufacturer-backed extended warranties are often more expensive than third-party warranties, because the warranty provider is not comparing different plans on the market.

Is A Mazda Extended Warranty Worth It?

No matter what brand of vehicle you buy, an extended auto warranty can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars in surprise repairs. Though Mazda vehicles need fewer repairs than other brands, they are not immune to failure, such as turbocharger failure or pricey head gasket replacements.

Without a Mazda warranty, you will need to deal with repairs and associated costs all on your own, which is why we recommend purchasing extended protection from a reputable brand like CARCHEX.