Lamborghini Had Record Sales in 2024

Lamborghini has flourished under Volkswagen Group's ownership, which took over the brand in 1998. After selling more than 10,000 cars annually for the first time in 2023, the last 12 months were even stronger for the Raging Bull. Demand surged by 6 percent to 10,687 vehicles. The brand doesn't break down sales results, but it's safe to say the Urus did the heavy lifting.

In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, shipments increased by 6 percent to 4,227 cars. In the Americas, Lamborghini shipments were up 7 percent to 3,712 vehicles. In the Asia-Pacific region, shipments were up 3 percent to 2,748 units. The future looks bright, considering the Urus is sold out until 2026, while newly placed orders for the Revuelto won't be fulfilled until 2027.

Photo by: Lamborghini

The Temerario didn't contribute to Lamborghini's record-breaking 2024 since the production of its predecessor has yet to end. The final examples of the Huracan in its Sterrato, Evo Spyder, Tecnica, STO, and STJ flavors will be delivered later this year. Once the all-new model hits the assembly line, Sant'Agata Bolognese will only make plug-in hybrid models. The Temerario and Urus are both V-8 PHEVs, while the Revuelto combines a V-12 with a charging port.

Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann recently announced the planned lineup expansion has been delayed by a year. Previewed by the Lanzador concept, the fourth model will arrive in 2029 rather than 2028. Although a four-door sedan in the same vein as the stunning Estoque was once considered, the production model will be a two-door, four-seat grand tourer with generous ground clearance. When it arrives, the Lanzador will become the brand's first EV.

Photo by: DW Burnett / Motor1

What do you think?

In an interview with Motor1 last November, Lamborghini's top brass projected that Lanzador sales would be "more or less on the same level" as those of the Temerario. He added that the Urus would always be the top seller while the Revuelto would be the rarest of the breed. Winkelmann suggested that an electric hypercar will not happen anytime soon since it's "not something that is selling so far."

As some of you may recall, the CEO of Rimac admitted that the Nevera is a tough sell, adding that wealthy people shopping for a hypercar tend to prefer combustion engines.

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Source: Lamborghini

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