Foxconn Is Also Reportedly Interested in a Stake in Nissan

There’s little doubt Nissan is facing an uncertain future right now. A report earlier this week alleged that the beleaguered automaker could merge with Honda under a new holding company. Another report has since surfaced alleging that the Taiwanese company Foxconn, which makes the Apple iPhone, is also interested in Nissan. But those talks are now on pause.

The senior executive was apparently in France to discuss buying a potential stake in the automaker from Renault, which owns 36 percent of the Japanese brand. Nissan is part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, with the three sharing technologies and platforms.

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Neither Honda nor Nissan confirmed the allegations that the two were considering some sort of further tie-up. The pair deepened their ties this year, agreeing to cooperate on future technologies while including Mitsubishi in the deal. The report claimed Nissan and Honda’s merger would also look to add Mitsubishi at some point later.

Nissan sales are suffering, and its dealers have had to sell vehicles at a loss. Unnamed executives told the media last month that the automaker has 12 to 14 months to survive if it doesn’t turn things around. A merger with Honda seems like an unlikely partnership that could save the brand from the brink.

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