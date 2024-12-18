This Drag Car Is the Quickest and Fastest Nissan Z on the Planet

The new Nissan Z wasn't built to be a drag car, but that hasn't stopped YouTuber Emelia Hartford. Over the past few months she and her team have been heavily modifying a new Z to conquer the quarter-mile, and now, her car is the quickest and fastest new Z on the planet.

Hartford published a video on Wednesday documenting the record run. She brought the car out to the Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, California and managed to set a blistering quarter-mile time of 7.75 seconds at 181 mph. That makes it the quickest new Z in the world by nearly two seconds.

The record didn't come without some trouble. Hartford's first two test runs went off without a hitch, but when the car was tuned to maximum-kill for the first real attempt, the rear snapped out and nearly caused a huge crash. Hartford was quick enough to save it, though, getting the parachute out and the nose pointed straight before the car hit the wall.

It was only a matter of time before this Z became a record-holder at the strip. It shattered the record for most powerful new Z back in October, when it managed to lay down 1,899 horsepower to the hubs on a dyno.

What do you think?

While it still might look a lot like the new Z, much of the car has been radically transformed to accept a new drivetrain. Under the hood sits a VR38 from the now-dead Nissan GT-R, rebuilt with stronger internals, a pair of gigantic turbos, and an intercooler big enough to cool a semi-truck. The rear has been tubbed to fit an appropriate drag-ready rear end and a set of massive radial rubber.

Hartford suggests this isn't the last we'll see of this tire-melting Z. At the end of the video she mentions plans to attempt a six-second run in the future. Considering this is the first time she's ever driven the car, we don't doubt there's more performance to be found.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Emelia Hartford / YouTube

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy