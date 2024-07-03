The long-overdue replacement for the 370Z had a slow start, but Nissan is happy to report that its sports car is doing much better now. During the first six months, demand for the Z skyrocketed by 50.8 percent. That's not to say it's a huge commercial success, as percentages can be deceiving. Nevertheless, with 1,457 cars sold through June, deliveries are way up compared to the same period in 2023 when just 966 people bought a Z.

The Z almost tied the Supra, which suffered a decline of 7.8 percent to 1,495 cars delivered between January and June. Toyota just killed the cheaper base model with the four-cylinder engine, so maybe Nissan has a shot of finishing 2024 ahead. A manual gearbox and/or a lower asking price for the Nismo would've increased the Z's chances of beating its rival but that's not going to happen.

Pricing details for the 2025 model year are not out yet but the outgoing 2024 Z costs $42,970 regardless if you want the manual or the automatic. Step up to the Nismo and you’re paying $65,750 before destination and handling fees. Having axed the four-pot, Toyota wants at least $56,250 for its 2025 Supra. The hotter GRMN is still a no-show but it'll be even more expensive than the $59,400 Supra Premium trim.

The Z is Nissan's sole surviving sports car since the GT-R is finally being retired after 17 years. Through June 2024, demand for Godzilla dropped by 30.4 percent to just 151 units. The last hurrah for the R35 in the United States is a special variant duo–the Skyline and Takumi Edition. Production of the GT-R for the US market is ending in October.

As for Toyota's other sports car, the GR86 is doing great. Demand surged by 41.9 percent to June, reaching 7,467 cars. It surprisingly outsold the mechanically related Subaru BRZ by five to one.