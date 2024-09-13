Nissan has filed a trademark for the Z Warrior name in Australia.

The company has been open about wanting to expand the Warrior trim line in the country.

A high-riding Z would join a growing list of off-road sports cars.

Nissan has a trim line in Australia called Warrior. It’s an all-terrain upgrade that the company currently offers on the Navara and Patrol, and it might be coming to the Z sports car. The automaker recently filed a trademark with IP Australia for the Z Warrior name.

A high-riding version of the Z wouldn’t make it a unicorn. Porsche has the 911 Dakar and Lamborghini delivered the Huracan Sterrato, so why can’t the Z join in the fun? The automaker teased us last year with the Safari Rally Z Tribute that took inspiration from the Datsun 240Z that won the 1971 East African Safari Rally.

Tommy Pike Customs built the concept that rode two inches higher than the standard car, with 17-inch prototype Nismo Safari wheels and Yokohama Geolander M/T G003 rubber. Additional lighting on the hood, lower bumper, and at the base of A-pillars helps it achieve the proper rally look.

It also had a tune that pushed the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine over 400 horsepower. Sports cars aren’t big sellers, anyway, and a rugged Z would be even more niche, but it would be awesome to see another high-riding sports car join the list. It'd hopefully get goodies like a raised suspension, underbody protection, new bumpers, and more, just like other Warrior models.

While Nissan is open to expanding the Warrior line in Australia, it hasn’t confirmed that its efforts will include its sports car. If Nissan does upgrade the Z for Mad Max duty, we hope they export here, too.