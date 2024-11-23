You Can Own McLaren's Papaya Orange Barracuda

Last month McLaren and eBay Motors teamed up to give a 1973 Plymouth Barracuda some Formula 1 flair for the United States Grand Prix in Texas. Used as a marketing tool to help driver Lando Norris arrive at the track for race weekend, the vintage muscle car remained on display in Austin at the Circuit of the Americas for the duration of the event. Now, just one month later, it's up for sale.

The Papaya Orange-wrapped coupe is now up for auction on—you guessed it—eBay Motors. According to the listing's description, the car was driven by Lando Norris, and has his signature on the dashboard. There's no sale price estimate listed, but 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Society of Women Engineers.

This Barracuda was put together by the team at Alex Taylor Racing, who used parts parts from eBay Motors. It started virtually bone-stock, and comes powered by a 340 cubic-inch V-8 sending power to the rear wheels via an automatic transmission. Upgrades to the drivetrain are limited to a set of ceramic-coated headers and a new exhaust.

Gallery: 1973 Plymouth Barracuda by McLaren and eBay 12 Source: eBay

What do you think?

Underneath the car you'll find coilovers from Mopar, a Wilwood brake upgrade kit, and a set of sweet American Racing Torq Thrust D wheels wrapped in Cobra Radial T/A GT tires. Cabin improvements consist of a lovely Momo wood steering wheel, a set of modern front seats, and new carpeting. Other upgrades include new Holley LED headlights and a collection of new exterior lenses. And, of course, there's the 3M Papaya orange wrap. The car is painted silver underneath, for those wondering.

Barracudas of this vintage in good condition usually sell in the mid-$40,000 range. Considering all of the upgrades and Lando's signature, we suspect this one might go for a bit more. If you're in the market, we suggest bidding soon. The auction is set to end on Sunday at 8 p.m. eastern time.

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