The Stroppe Special Edition is an appearance upgrade for the 2025 Bronco.

It features an orange/white/blue exterior based on the Stroppe Baja Broncos built in the 1970s

Look for it to reach dealerships in January 2025.

Hot on the heels of the retro-themed Free Wheeling Package comes yet another modern Ford Bronco with ties to its past. This time it's all about Baja with the 2025 Bronco Stroppe Special Edition, so-named for Bill Stroppe who built Baja Broncos in the 1960s and 1970s. Like the Free Wheeling Package, the Stroppe Special Edition is an appearance upfit. However, you can only have this one in a very particular specification.

It takes the Bronco Wildtrak slot for 2025, which means it comes standard with the Sasquatch package. To refresh your memory, that includes the high-clearance HOSS suspension with internal bypass dampers and 35-inch tires on black 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. It also has the stabilizer bar disconnect, and under the hood is Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 making 315 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. A two-door body is the sole choice, and all Stroppe Special Edition Broncos feature an orange-white livery with a blue roof.

Aside from the color scheme, the latest special-edition Bronco gets special branding inside and out. Ford adds unique side steps that have integrated rock rails, and the rear gate has a matte black finish. The hood also is matte black, and the orange paint is actually Code Orange—used here on Bronco for the first time outside the Raptor family.

“We’ve been hinting at the return of a Bronco Stroppe Special Edition with our competition Broncos since returning to the Baja 1000 with the Bronco R in 2020,” said North American Design Director Gordon Platto. “That combination of Code Orange, Oxford White, Atlas Blue, and matte black was chosen very deliberately on our race vehicles. It’s an iconic design and the history behind it is so important to the modern Bronco.”

Ford doesn't mention pricing for the Bronco Stroppe Special Edition, but it will almost certainly be north of $63,000. The current Wildtrak starts at $62,815 in two-door form, and it's reasonable to expect a special edition makeover will add a few extra bucks to the sticker. It will go on sale in January 2025.

