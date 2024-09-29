Ford Built a one-off Bronco called the Sasquatch Searcher.

It's a two-door Bronco with the Sasquatch package and other off-road upgrades.

The special Bronco will be given away as part of a sweepstakes conducted through the Ford Bronco Instagram page.

The Ford Bronco Sasquatch is already supremely capable off-road. Ford reckons it's so good, you could go hunting for its namesake in one. That's exactly what the automaker wants people to do as part of a new sweepstakes. And though we highly doubt you'll uncover the mystery of Bigfoot, you could win the one-off Bronco pictured here.

The one-off Bronco is called the Sasquatch Searcher. The off-roader started life as a two-door Bronco with the Sasquatch package, upon which Ford added a lightbar on the roof, extra off-road cameras, and a tree-themed camouflage exterior wrap. Those are the items designed to help you find the elusive Bigfoot, but since nobody has ever produced actual evidence it exists, Ford also adds an awning, camping chairs, and a plush interior for relaxing when your search comes up empty.

Does Ford really want people to go Bigfoot hunting? Not so much, but the sweepstakes does require a bit of adventure. The contest is conducted through Ford's Bronco Instagram account, so you'll need to head there for details. It entails solving various puzzles to find secret information, some of which will be through social media, on Reddit, and "out in the wild." Ford says some places with a history of actual Bigfoot activity will have posters and signs with phone numbers to call, providing clues to participants.

If you're not good at solving puzzles and can't afford the cheapest Bronco Sasquatch (a Big Bend trim costing $51,675), Ford recently debuted a Sasquatch package for the Bronco Sport. While not nearly as hardcore as its bigger brother, Ford mounts up 29-inch tires and some extra off-road goodies to give the Sport a bit more bite. It starts around $41,000, though it won't be available until early 2025.