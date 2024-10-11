Subaru is launching the limited-run WRX Todoroki in New Zealand.

It has a big rear wing, Recaro seats, Brembo brakes, and WR Blue exterior paint.

Subaru is only make 10 examples.

Subaru launched the current WRX with no intent to offer a high-performance STI model. The automaker has made vague statements about STI's future, but that hasn't stopped it from commandeering its design cues for lesser models. The automaker is launching a special WRX in New Zealand that gets a big wing, Recaro seats, and the iconic WR Blue exterior color ... but no STI badge.

It's called the WRX Todoroki, and it brings the six-speed manual to New Zealand, which wasn't available before. The Todoroki has an assortment of performance-oriented upgrades you'd expect in an STI, but it lacks that special branding.

Mechanical goodies include six-piston front and two-piston rear Brembo brake calipers with ventilated and drilled discs. Subaru also tuned the car's steering and suspension, optimizing the spring and dampers. It wears matte gray 19-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S007 rubber.

New Zealanders who want the Todoroki in their driveway can pre-order one now. The company plans to produce just 10 examples, with pricing starting at AUD$64,990 ($43,951 at today's exchange rate). Those lucky enough to get one will also receive an exclusive STI watch as Subaru celebrates the WRX's 30th anniversary. All this, but still no real, actual WRX STI from the automaker.

The best we get in the US is the WRX tS, which comes with similar sporty upgrades. But like the Todoroki, it's not a full-blown STI. The previous-generation version left the market making 341 horsepower. The WRX tS uses the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine found in every model, which still makes a respectable 271 horsepower. But it's just not the same.