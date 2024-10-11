You've seen the news and read the reports—electric vehicle enthusiasm is waning. That means companies are starting to roll back their EV plans as sales drop. What that means for consumers, though, is that you can get a pretty screaming deal on an EV lease right now.

Companies like Fiat, Hyundai, Nissan, and VinFast are offering leases on new EVs for under $300, $200, and even under $100 per month, in some cases. Of course, many of them require money down, and some of these deals are only good until the end of the month, but the monthly payments are so cheap that they might be too good to pass up.

Fiat 500e

$199/Month

$2,999 Down

36 Months

Fiat is offering a lease deal of $199/month for its brand-new 500e for 36 months. The electric city car has 150 miles of range, 117 horsepower, and costs $34,095 new. Fiat does require a $2,999 down payment, but it still comes out to just over $10,000 total for three years.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

$199/Month

$3,999 Down

24 Months

Hyundai is offering its mid-level Ioniq 5 SEL rear-wheel-drive model for just $199/month for 24 months with just $3,999 due at signing. That's slightly more than the Ioniq 6, but the Ioniq 5 SEL has an impressive 303 miles of range. That deal is good until October 31.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

$159/Month

$3,999 Down

24 Months

Hyundai is offering even less for a brand-new Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range. You can get one for $159/month for 24 months with just $3,999 due at signing. That comes out to less than $8,000 for two years for a car that retails at $38,615. That deal is good until October 31.

Kia EV6

$179/Month

$3,999 Down

24 Months

Kia wants you to take home its EV6 for $179/month for 24 months with $3,999 due at signing. That will get you into a Light Long Range model with rear-wheel drive, which has a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery, 225 horsepower, and 310 miles of driving range. That deal is good until October 31.

Nissan Ariya

$99/Month

$3,329 Down

36 Months

Maybe the craziest lease deal on a new EV currently is for the Ariya SUV. You can get a brand-new Nissan Ariya for $99/month for 36 months with $3,329 due at signing. That’s for the Engage trim with a 63.0-kilowatt-hour battery and a maximum range of 216 miles. For reference, the Nissan Ariya starts at $41,515.

Nissan Leaf

$109/Month

$2,529 Down

36 Months

Nissan is basically giving away its EVs at this point. If you live in Colorado, you can take advantage of the $5,000 Colorado Innovative Motor Vehicle Credit, plus an additional $1,000 in bonus cash, for a new Leaf lease of just $109/month for 36 months with just $2,529 due at signing. That's for a Leaf S with a 40.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and 149 miles of range. That deal is good until November 4.

VinFast VF8

$199/Month

$894 Down

36 Months

VinFast is offering its VF8 Eco for $199/month over 36 months with just $894 due at signing until October 31. The VF8 Eco has an 87.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack and an estimated 264 miles of range. The VF8 Eco has an MSRP of $47,200.

So if you’re in the market for a new car, there are plenty of deals on there on EVs.