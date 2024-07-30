The CT5-V Blackwing was already an excellent track car, but Cadillac saw room for improvement. For the facelifted 2025 model, Cadillac just introduced a new "Precision Package" that brings all sorts of chassis tweaks to the supercharged V-8 sedan.

The Precision Package is highlighted by stiffer springs, a stiffer front anti-roll bar, and bushings throughout the suspension. Cadillac also fits new steering knuckles and rear toe links that allow for "more aggressive" alignment settings for track driving. To work with the new hardware, the car's electronic systems including MagneRide dampers, steering, and electronic limited-slip differential get a new calibration, and carbon-ceramic brakes are included. And to take advantage of the hardware, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

Cadillac says the tweaks result in improvements in steering behavior on turn-in, stability on corner exit, and better feel overall.

"We built this vehicle to set records on some of toughest tracks around the world and reward the most discerning driving enthusiast," said Cadillac chief engineer Brandon Vivian in a statement. "This new Precision Package will enable the CT5-V Blackwing to be incredibly light on its feet at all speeds—both on road and track."

Gallery: Cadillac CT5-V and Blackwing Refresh

8 Photos

Pricing hasn't been announced, but considering the carbon-ceramic brakes alone add $9,595 to the price of a 2024 CT4-V Blackwing, expect the Precision Package to easily eclipse the $10,000 mark. Still, we expect that the CT5-V Blackwing with Precision Package to cost less than the new BMW M5, and you can't have the BMW with a stick.

Production of the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing should start imminently. The car gets exterior-design tweaks and interior changes highlighted by a 33-inch gauge cluster/infotainment display. Thankfully, it retains that monster 668-horsepower 6.2-liter blown V-8 and either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. If you want the Precision Package, you'll have to wait a bit, since Cadillac says production won't begin until early next year.