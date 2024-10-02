After learning that AMG buyers will embrace four-cylinder hybrids like smartphones, the man in charge of Mercedes' performance division follows up with an equally controversial statement. Speaking with Britain's Autocar magazine, AMG CEO Michael Schiebe was highly confident that buyers will have no problems switching from a big ol' V-8 engine to electric.

"Customers who came to the brand because of the V-8 did not come because they just wanted to have a big engine. They came because they loved the technology that we put into the car. So when it comes to electric driving, I'm pretty sure they will jump into that new technology because it will be the latest and greatest that you can get."

The gist of this statement is that AMG wants us to believe Affalterbach's clientele consists of people who prioritize technology. If the latest developments don't have a combustion engine, customers will apparently transition to EVs. Sooner or later, the "one man, one engine philosophy" will come to an end, and it looks as though Schiebe believes people won't hesitate to embrace EVs as long as it has the newest tech.

But the V-8 engine isn't dying anytime soon. AMG has promised it still has new eight-cylinder models in the works. A recent spy video indicates the CLE63 could be the next in line to get the V-8 treatment. Reports state that the top-tier CLE was supposed to have a downsized electrified powertrain but weak demand for the C63 has prompted AMG to change the engine late in the development stage.

Although exact sales figures for the C63 are not available, massive discounts in Germany indicate it's not exactly popular. The C63 is not the only AMG to lose its V-8 since the GLC63 has also dropped the twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit. In addition, Mercedes has already announced the next E63 won't have eight cylinders.

Referring to the plug-in hybrid 2.0-liter setup in a previous interview, Schiebe admitted some AMG customers "take time to really be excited for the technology." He went on to say that "it's important to be open-minded when it comes to technology." Looking further back, Schiebe defended the company's decision to put a four-banger in the C63 by saying its plug-in hybrid setup is "very, very progressive."

In AMG's defense, it is putting money where its mouth is. Not only has it launched several high-performance PHEVs, but it's also developing a bespoke electric car platform. The AMG.EA architecture has been several years in the making and Autocar understands a purely electric supercar is in the works. It'll apparently take after last year's Vision One-Eleven concept and should serve as a spiritual successor to the quad-motor 2013 SLS AMG Electric Drive.

AMG has already ruled out doing another F1-powered hypercar to follow up on the One because of increasingly stringent emissions regulations. Lower in the vast Mercedes lineup, there are still plenty of six- and eight-cylinder models, and even a massive V-12 in the Maybach S-Class.

Generally speaking, there's still time to buy a car with the right amount of cylinders but there are fewer and fewer options.