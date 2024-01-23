Volkswagen updated the Golf on Tuesday, giving the iconic hatchback a refreshed exterior look and a revised cabin. The GTI variant also received a mild styling makeover and increased horsepower.

The GTI’s updated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder EA888 engine will now make 261 horsepower (195 kilowatts) in Europe, an increase of 20 hp (15 kw). The hatch continues to power its front wheels, but with the manual gearbox option now dead, the only transmission available is VW’s seven-speed DSG automatic.

VW designers turned the Golf’s restrained grin upside down. The hatch features a broad lower grille opening with upward-slanted accents and reshaped headlights. The only design difference at the back is the taillights, which have new internal graphics. Each unit has a thinner reverse light, a bold C-shaped bracket, and six internal markers.

The GTI benefits from the Golf’s updated cabin, adding a new and improved infotainment touchscreen and rejiggering the steering wheel buttons. Volkswagen also developed illuminated touch sliders for the volume control and air conditioning system while simplifying the infotainment system’s menu structure in the free-standing display.

For the first time, the automaker will offer the GTI with genuine carbon trim for the cabin. The hatch will also have a contrasting black roof option and 15 exterior colors – four more than before.

The 2024 Golf GTI currently sold in the United States makes the same 241 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque it has since the Mk8's release in 2021. While Volkswagen declined to share info on next year's US-bound GTI, we expect the company to bring the updated model stateside for 2025, complete with the updated styling and extra power. That means if you want a GTI with a stick shift, you'll need to act fast.