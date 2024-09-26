A new report says Mercedes-Benz could make changes to its SUV Coupe lineup in the near future.

The GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe might be discontinued or consolidated into one model.

It's part of Mercedes-Benz's continued effort to streamline its lineup.

BMW introduced the first example of what would be known as the "SUV Coupe" more than 15 years ago. The X6 debuted for the 2008 model year, and the body style has been a scour on the segment ever since (despite what sales might suggest). But BMW is killing its X4, and now Mercedes-Benz might follow suit by ending production of its two SUV coupes.

According to a report from the German outlet Handelsblatt, the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe could both be on the chopping block as Mercedes-Benz continues to trim its lineup. Or, the two models could be combined into one more streamlined SUV coupe. For what it's worth, the website cites "company insiders" for the info. So, take this information with a grain of salt.

But it would make sense given Mercedes-Benz's ongoing effort to simplify its lineup. The company killed the C-Class Coupe, the E-Class Coupe, and the CLS in 2023, and introduced a single model in their place: the new CLE Coupe. The company also killed the A-Class sedan in 2022 to make way for the new CLA Coupe.

A new version of the GLC is reportedly on the way for 2026, but it's unclear if the next iteration will keep the coupe body style or the GLC name at all. Mercedes-Benz just updated the GLC SUV for 2024—including the coupe—with refreshed powertrain options and a plug-in-hybrid variant with up to 81 miles of range on Europe's WLTP cycle. The GLE received a similar refresh.

If you're a fan of these funky-looking SUVs, don't worry, you can still snag both of them this year. The 2025 GLC Coupe starts at $60,450 for the base 300 model, and the GLE450 Coupe starts at $77,550 for the 2025 model year. Both SUVs are also available with powerful AMG options.

29 Photos