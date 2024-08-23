The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e plug-in hybrid will start at $61,050 in the United States.

It pairs a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four to an electric motor for a combined 313 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

Thanks to a 24.8-kWh battery, the GLC plug-in has an all-electric range of 54 miles.

Mercedes-Benz has released pricing for its mid-size GLC plug-in hybrid, the GLC350e. The SUV will start $61,050, including a destination charge of $1,150.

Under the hood of the GLC plug-in sits a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four making 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. It's paired to a single electric motor that, when combined, make a maximum 313 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.

According to EPA estimates, the GLC350e will be able to travel up to 54 miles on solely electric power thanks to a 24.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Onboard 60-kilowatt DC charging capabilities will allow an empty battery to charge to full in as little as 30 minutes, says Mercedes.

That instant electric torque means a claimed 0-60 time of just 6.2 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph, or 87 mph in all-electric mode.

The base trim comes well-equipped, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active parking assist, a self-leveling air suspension, and a nifty center airbag that deploys between the two front occupants.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e Plug-In Hybrid Price (Incl. Destination) Base $61,050 Exclusive $62,700 Pinnacle $64,650

Step up to the Exclusive trim, and you get add-ons like a Burmester sound system, a 360 surround-view camera, more ambient lighting, and illuminated door sills. The top-of-the-range Pinnacle model gets things like a head-up display and higher-quality glass that improves heat and noise insulation.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e plug-in is on sale now at dealerships across the US.

