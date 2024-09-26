The Groove is a cheap Chevy-badged Chinese crossover you can't get in the US.

Latin NCAP says you shouldn't buy it.

It had an "unstable structure" during the frontal impact test.

UPDATE: In an e-mail to Motor1, Chevrolet spokesperson Chad Lyons said:

"The Chevrolet Groove comes standard with four airbags (two front and two side), four-wheel Anti-lock Braking System and Electronic Brake force Distribution disc brakes, StabiliTrak stability control, rear camera and seat belt reminder - on par with other cars in the market. The Groove, like all vehicles we produce globally, complies with all government safety regulations in the countries in which they are sold.

The Chevrolet Groove is a small crossover that few people are familiar with. It debuted about four years ago and impressed us with its $12,000 starting price. It's basically a rebadged Baojun 510 manufactured in China by the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture. It’s exported to markets in Latin America and the Middle East where it wears the Chevrolet badge.

Less impressive is the level of safety it delivers in case of frontal and lateral impacts, according to Latin NCAP's crash test. The New Car Assessment Program for Latin America and the Caribbean just gave the subcompact model a disappointing zero-star rating. In a frontal collision, the crossover exhibited an "unstable structure" while protection to the driver's chest, knees, and feet was only "marginal."

In the side impact test, there was "relevant intrusion in the passenger compartment." Latin NCAP points out that the Groove has only four airbags as standard while advanced driver assistance systems are not even offered as optional equipment. In the pedestrian protection evaluation, the small SUV offered only "weak and marginal" protection to the head. Upper leg protection was "poor" while lower leg protection was "good and marginal."

The zero-star rating resulted from low scores across all main categories: 39.42% in Adult Occupant, 68.57% in Child Occupant, 36.37% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users, and 58.14% in Safety Assist. Latin NCAP goes as far as to say people shouldn't buy the Groove until Chevrolet makes it safer. Here's what chairman Stephan Brodziak said:

"We make an urgent call on Chevrolet to address the serious safety deficiencies of the Chevrolet Groove, which received a zero-star safety despite its popularity in Latin America. Latin NCAP tests revealed the unstable structures and marginal protection for adult occupants, alongside poor pedestrian safety and the lack of essential technologies like ADAS. As the best-selling SUV in Chile, its widespread use poses a significant risk to consumers. We urge Chevrolet to prioritize safety by improving structural integrity, enhancing occupant protection, and equipping all versions of the Groove with advanced safety features. We strongly recommend consumers avoid this model until meaningful improvements are made and tested."

Some will make the argument that you can't have a cheap car as safe as a more expensive one that's built better and has additional safety equipment. That's a valid statement but it doesn't mean all affordable cars have earned zero stars in crash tests. The low-cost Dacia Sandero got two stars from Euro NCAP when it was tested a few years ago. Speaking of the Romanian brand owned by Renault, even the Chinese-built Spring electric city car got a star.

The cruel reality is that compromises will always be made to lower production costs in order to sell more affordable products. However, the profits gained may be wiped out if government car safety programs highlight the dangers of accidents in zero-star-rated vehicles. The worrying outcome of these tests can convince people to buy something else instead.

But Chevy isn't the only big name in the automotive industry in this delicate situation. Another small crossover, the Toyota Raize, also "earned" zero stars from Latin NCAP earlier this month.

Chevrolet Groove zero-star rating in Latin NCAP crash test

