Mansory debuted its new Ferrari Purosangue 'Pugnator' at the Monaco Yacht Show

It has a host of upgrades, including a widebody kit, carbon fiber trim, and a big win.

Mansory upgraded the powertrain to produce 755 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

Mansory is at it again. The German tuning shop infamous for transforming beautiful cars into unrecognizable monstrosities has taken its sculpting knife to the Ferrari Purosangue this time. And boy is it something.

Mansory debuted its so-called "Pugnator" at the Monaco Yacht Show, which translates to "contestant" or "competitor" in Latin. More like the "Repugnantor," am I right? It takes the Purosangue's beautiful lines and sculpted edges and ruins them with a widebody kit, marbled carbon fiber trim, vents, wings, and a massive spoiler.

Mansory

The wheels are Mansory’s own FC.5 lightweight forged rims measuring 22 inches up front and 23 inches in the rear. Look beyond the gaudy black accents and marbled carbon fiber trim, and the Purosangue wears in a less offensive Vermillion Red paint job. It might be the car’s only redeeming quality visually.

At least Mansory gave its Purosangue more power. With a quick ECU update and a new valve-controlled four-flow sports exhaust, the Pugnator produces 755 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque from Ferrari’s 6.5-liter V-12 engine. That’s a decent bump from the Purosangue’s factory 715 hp and 528 lb-ft.

Mansory Mansory

The interior looks... nicer. But that's not saying much. Perforated white leather with red stitching covers nearly every inch—and there are Mansory logos aplenty. The steering wheel and dash have red carbon fiber accents to match the treatment on the exterior.

Of course, Mansory has been making polarizing products for more than 35 years, which means there will almost certainly be buyers for this Ferrari Purosangue—limited as they will be. Mansory only plans to build seven on them but doesn't say how much each one costs. If you're in the market, expect to pay a pretty penny more than the Purosangue’s $423,686 base price.