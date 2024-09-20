Ford is recalling 144,000 Maverick pickups over rear-view camera images that might freeze during reversing.

The automaker found a memory leak in the software that an update will fix.

Owners will have to visit a dealer, as the update can't be sent over the air.

Ford has recalled the Maverick once again. This time, 144,000 pickups could have their rear camera images freeze during reversing, which isn’t great for safety. The recall affects 2022-2024 model year trucks, and according to the Safety Recall Report, the pickups that could suffer from the defect are all equipped with Connected Touch Radios.

Once Ford learned of a potential issue in June 2024, it conducted stress tests on the system that uncovered a memory leak in the software that could result in a frozen rearview camera display image, causing the image processing path to fail. The automaker also discovered four additional vulnerabilities that could result in the image not appearing or being delayed.

Ford produced the trucks with the defective software from February 3, 2021, to November 28, 2023. It could not replicate the issue on newer versions of the software currently used in production. Ford says it knows of four warranty claims, 22 complaints, and two reported accidents. It hasn’t learned of any injuries related to this issue.

The automaker will fix the problem with a software update that customers will have to go to the dealer to get installed, and it will begin notifying owners on September 30.

This isn't the first time Ford has recalled the Maverick in recent memory. The company recalled certain Mavericks earlier this year because they could shift into neutral on their own.