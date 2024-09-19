Just when you thought the automotive industry couldn't possibly get more crowded, another player wants to enter the game. To make it happen, TV maker Sharp intends to work with Foxconn, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer. It's better known as one of the companies that produces the iPhone. Their first joint effort is this. Say hello to the cute LDK+.

It's an EV with an adorably boxy shape and some neat features inside and out. The people-mover started in life as Foxconn's Model C crossover before being transformed for minivan duty. Sharp made the most of that massive roof by fitting solar panels to juice up the battery or power your home. There's a separate "storage battery” to further take advantage of bidirectional charging by serving as an energy supply in case of emergencies such as a power outage caused by a natural phenomenon.

The cavernous interior is big enough to accommodate a massive 65-inch screen and rear seats that swivel. Sharp says the LDK+ uses artificial intelligence that gathers information from home appliances to adjust the AC and screen brightness. That massive display mounted at the back is not just for play as it can be used for a mobile office.

Technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery at this point. However, we do know the 2021 concept has since evolved into a production model that's already on sale in Taiwan as the Foxtron Model C. If you're unfamiliar with the name, Foxtron is a joint venture between Luxgen's parent company Yulon and Foxconn.

The road-going SUV has 231 horsepower, 250 pound-feet of torque, and 314 miles of range, albeit in the overly optimistic New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) cycle. The EV is 184.8 inches long, 74.6 inches wide, and 64 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 115 inches. That said, Sharp's electric minivan has different proportions. As for weight, the Foxtron Model C tips the scales at around 4,300 pounds.

Automotive News spoke with a Sharp official about the company’s ambitions to enter the automotive realm. Kazuma Naito, software development manager at Sharp’s Next Innovation branch, said the objective is to start selling cars by 2030. He admitted that the timeframe is currently a "loose goal."

Sharp LDK+

5 Photos Sharp

With Foxconn owning a 66% controlling stake in Sharp, it's no surprise the two will collaborate again to bring EVs to the market by the decade's end. In the first phase, Sharp wants to sell electric cars at home in Japan, built domestically or somewhere else by Foxconn, potentially in China.

Sharp won't be the only tech giant from the Land of the Rising Sun to enter the car business in recent years. Sony has teamed up with Honda to launch an automotive joint venture called Sony Honda Mobility to bring the Afeela electric sedan to the market in 2025. An SUV is set to follow in 2027, with a cheaper compact model believed to debut in 2028 at the earliest.

Speaking of tech companies making cars, the long-rumored Apple Car was canceled back in February. That's despite an investment of more than $10 billion (yes, with a "b") over a decade, according to a recent report from The New York Times.