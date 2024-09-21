The mid-1970s wasn't a great time for performance, but at least the C3 Chevrolet Corvette looked good. This particular 1976 Stingray has certainly looked better; it's been essentially untouched for the last 15 years, at least five of which were spent parked outside under a carport. Underneath all that dirt, there's a hidden gem.

We get a hint of that at the beginning of this video from Detail Dane on YouTube. There's still a bit of shine on the paint despite all the dirt, cobwebs, and shadows from the carport. It's not brand-new shine, but it suggests the finish isn't completely destroyed. A previous owner had it repainted as part of a rebuild that included a ground effects package, but the project was never fully finished.

The work included a "fresh engine," but the video doesn't explain if it's a rebuild or a new mill. A 1976 L-48 Corvette (as indicated by the badge on the hood) originally had a 180-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8. This engine is still a 5.7, though the chrome valve covers and air cleaner are not factory original. The American Racing wheels aren't factory either, and the interior was redone in a white/black combination. Years of neglect haven't been kind to those white seats and door panels, but at least things look intact.

We often see unwelcome surprises in detail videos like this, usually in the form of hidden rust or rodents that have destroyed the upholstery. This time the surprises are good ones, namely in the paint. There are some gouges and chips, and the nose on the passenger side has a botched repair where the paint is just gone. But after a wash and a simple single-step polish, the black looks fantastic. The previous paintwork was high quality, even surpassing the factory finish in places.

The interior makes a beautiful transformation as well. Somehow, the white seats become stain-free despite the mold. The carpet looks great, as does the interior trim. Even the chrome wheels look good, albeit still pitted in spots with rust. It could be a nice daily driver as-is.

Now, all that's left is to get it running. The Chevy "ran when parked" several years ago after the brakes went out, but the current owner seems motivated to get it back on the street. Here's hoping the restoration is finally finished this time around.