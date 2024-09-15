Stellantis is a sprawling automotive group with no less than 14 brands in its corporate family. Born in 2021 after the merger between PSA and FCA, Stellantis has maintained every company thus far. CEO Carlos Tavares has granted each of them a period of ten years to determine their feasibility, though disappointing financial results this year have led him to say underperforming brands will be dropped.

Three years after the merger, things are getting more complicated. Managing so many brands that often overlap can be difficult. Add in the growing pressure from Chinese manufacturers and electrification goals, and the problem is significant.

Which brands have the greatest potential?

The potential of a brand today is measured by its ability to attract many markets and customers around the world. It is not enough to be competitive in just one market or region. Growing competition from China is making life difficult for everyone, especially brands with high exposure to single markets.

Motor1.com

That is why I think Jeep was and still is the most interesting brand of Stellantis. Despite the difficulties it is facing today, it is a widely known company that operates in the right segment and has a good history. This iconic brand represented 17 percent of the group's global sales in 2023, with 1.04 million units. The total decreased by 6 percent compared to 2022 following some demand issues in the United States and Canada, and the interruption of local production in China.

However, Jeep has found a good place in Brazil and Europe and could improve its presence in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The challenge is to launch more products more often.

Jeep Market Share in the SUV Segment China 0.05% USA-Canada 6.5% Europe 1.9% Latin America 8.2% South Asia 0.4% Japan-South Korea 0.9% Southeast Asia-Pacific 0.3% Eurasia 0.01% Africa 0.7%

Ram also has potential. It is an American brand with zero presence in Europe and Asia. However, it operates in the pickup and light commercial vehicle segments that are very strategic in developing economies, where growth is taking place.

Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, Central Asia, India and Southeast Asia all account for 22 percent of global light vehicle sales in 2023 (excluding Russia and Iran). Adding Australia and New Zealand, where pickups are very popular, brings the total to nearly a quarter of global car sales.

Ram Pickups sold Market share 2023 United States 2,830,519 18% Brazil 398,308 18% Canada 374,970 21% China 331,550 1% Thailand 264,738 35% Australia 236,476 21% Mexico 211,178 15% India 157,910 3% Iran 135,215 9% South Africa 121,528 24% Argentina 114,922 27% Saudi Arabia 85,106 11% Philippines 77,268 18% Chile 70,303 23% Malaysia 58,163 7%

* Emerging markets in bold.

Sales of pickups, commercial vans, and LCVs in all these markets totaled 3.8 million units. The total increases to 7.5 million units when the United States and Canada are included.

Ram Commercial vans and LCV units sold Market share 2023 China 1,739,642 7% India 495,920 11% Japan 433,732 9% United States 426,161 3% Germany 393,503 13% France 317,666 15% Great Britain 310,020 14% Turkey 246,680 20% South Korea 162,828 10% Italy 156,800 9% Indonesia 134,359 15% Spain 131,632 12% Uzbekistan 110,730 27% Russia 78,679 8% Poland 73,622 14%

* Emerging markets in bold.

The role of Maserati

The third brand that is still brilliant is Maserati. It is currently struggling, but it has several strengths that, if properly exploited, could eventually bring some satisfaction. First of all, it is still considered a luxury brand and this is very important because it is not exposed to Chinese competition like mainstream and premium brands.

Secondly, it is a global brand, meaning it is known everywhere even if it is not available in all markets. Although it lags behind Porsche in terms of sales and product range, it is still a desired brand and is strongly associated with Italian craftsmanship and design.

These values ​​are key in the higher segments where competition is fierce. Moreover, room still exists in these segments for a luxury Italian automaker larger than Ferrari and Lamborghini, which focus on sports cars and supercars.

Motor1.com