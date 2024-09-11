Earlier this year, Brad Keselowski raced a NASCAR Ford Mustang decked out in a livery paying tribute to the iconic Castrol TOM'S Supra of the 1990s. Australian Supercars team Tickford Racing thought this was a good idea, because it's come up with its own homage to the Supra for a race this weekend. Once again, it's a little weird seeing this livery on a Mustang, but it works.

Of course, there have been Castrol-liveried Mustangs before, but this livery is a direct take on the old Supra's. Tickford Racing says as much. But Castrol is a sponsor of the team, and this is the most iconic livery featuring the brand, so it makes sense here. "The design looked fantastic on Brad Keselowski’s Ford Mustang NASCAR this year, and I reckon it looks just as good on the Tickford Mustang Supercar," said driver Thomas Randle in a statement.

Castrol was a long sponsor of Toyota motorsports programs, with its World Rally Championship cars in the 1990s decked out in green and red, and the Supra GT500 sporting the iconic scheme in the All Japan Grand Touring Car Championship until the partnership ended in 2001. Gran Turismo games made global icons of the Celica GT-Four and Supra GT500.

Tickford Racing even put out a fun video where Randle fires up the original Gran Turismo and selects this Castrol Mustang before cutting to a clip of the car testing in real life.

The #55 Mustang will sport this livery for this weekend's Sandown 500, held at the Sandown Circuit just outside Melbourne. No doubt it'll be popular among the fans.