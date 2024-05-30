Jeep on Thursday finally took the wraps off its first electric vehicle for North America, the Wagoneer S. A radical departure from the normally upright, boxy design Jeeps are known for, it gets 600 horsepower and a decidedly sleek, on-road-focused appearance. Don't worry, Jeep enthusiasts, the company hasn't forgotten about you hardcore off-roaders. Because it's also unveiled a new concept called the Wagoneer S Trailhawk.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept shares its underpinnings with the normal Wagoneer S. It rides on the same STLA Large platform, and while Jeep doesn't say what sort of motors lie underneath, the SUV is said to have "all the capability of the new production vehicle." If we had to guess, that means the same 100.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack and dual-motor, 600-hp drivetrain.

You'll find the extra capability in the details. The Trailhawk concept gets a two-inch suspension lift and 31.5-inch all-terrain tires for better approach, breakover, and departure angles, as well as more grip. Brightly colored tow hooks adorn the front and rear bumpers, while functional air extractors relieve high-pressure zones in the wheel wells during high-speed travel. The redesigned fascias also get an anti-scratch cladding to deter damage while adventuring off pavement.

In addition to the Auto, Sand, Snow, Eco, and Sport drive modes, the Trailhawk concept gets a Rock mode specifically for low-speed crawling. There's a driver-selectable electronic locking rear axle, too, for especially challenging trails.

At the center of the Trailhawk concept's redesigned interior is a new octagon-shaped steering wheel. In the center console behind the gear selector you'll find a red-colored switch panel for the drive mode and diff lock rockers. There's even a passenger grab handle for when the going gets tough.

While Jeep says the Wagoneer S Trailhawk is a concept, it looks remarkably production-ready. Remove a few of the fancy interior bits, and this SUV could be introduced as a trim for the Wagoneer S tomorrow. We suspect that's exactly what Jeep plans to do in the near future. The extra equipment means it'll probably be more expensive and less range-efficient, but for the off-road crowd, it's a whole lot more appealing.

Gallery: Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept