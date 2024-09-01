One of Ford's hallmarks over the last few decades was its beloved keypad entry system. The so-called SecuriCode was available on most Ford trucks and SUVs, and allowed owners to access their vehicles without needing a key—simply punch in a code, and you're in.

But, Ford has quietly removed that factory option from many cars recently—the Bronco Sport, Escape, Explorer, and Maverick included. The 2025 F-150 is the latest victim. Ford will no longer offer the SecuriCode keypad on the F-150 as standard equipment from the factory. It used to be standard on all F-150 models except the XL.

Don't worry though, you can still technically get SecuriCode through your local dealership. Ford offers it as a dealer accessory on 2025 XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Raptor trims (as well as on those other Ford models mentioned). But now it costs an extra $455 on every trim.

With so many vehicles switching to smart key fobs and keyless entry, it's not all that surprising that Ford is doing away with a relatively outdated entry system (even though so many owners still love it). The 2025 F-150—as with many other Ford models—has a phone-as-key option via the FordPass app that allows you to access your vehicle using your smartphone.

Lincoln buyers will at least be happy to know that SecuriCode still comes standard on a few models. The 2025 Corsair and Aviator SUVs still offer the keypad from the factory depending on the trim.