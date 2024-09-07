It doesn't get cooler than this: a McLaren with Honda power and Senna provenance. Oh, and a Monaco win.

If that doesn't conjure visions of the MP4/7 arrowing precisely through Monaco's tangled corners while a pissed-wasp Williams harries it, please go and have a look at some video. (And here's some footage of Senna qualifying at Monaco a couple years beforehand, because... why not?)

The 1992 race from the first clip was voted by F1 fans as the greatest Monaco victory of all time, a staggering achievement for both Senna and McLaren when pitted against Nigel Mansell's all-conquering Williams of that same year.

Most of the 1992 Monaco Grand Prix was a procession. Mansell jumped out to a commanding lead, then lost it all back (including the race lead) due to a puncture. The final three laps were breathtaking, showing Mansell's ability to exploit every ounce of pace from his game-breaking Williams, and for all of Senna's at-the-limit grandeur, the Brazilian's ability to drive tidily and defensively under tremendous pressure shines here.

So how did this landmark McLaren end up in Tacoma, Washington? Larry Chen's YouTube channel is here to explain.

This McLaren lives in the collection of Griot's Garage, those purveyors of excellent car care products, that also have a business restoring classics. Griot's purchased this McLaren during the latter company's recent financial woes, when it liquidated a portion of its race chassis to raise money.

The always excellent Larry Chen gets an opportunity to poke around the McLaren and learn its secrets, along with a drive in two late 1980s/early 1990s German classics. It's a great watch for anyone with a passing interest in F1, old German stuff, or cool cars in general.