Armored vehicles come in many shapes and sizes. The Cadillac Escalade is a prime candidate for armoring, same with large luxury sedans like the S-Class, regularly used to protect heads of state. But you probably wouldn't have guessed that this Lucid Air Sapphire is bulletproof.

The US Armor Group created this custom Lucid Air Sapphire, which they're calling "the world's fastest armored vehicle." With 1,234 horsepower from the factory and a 0-60 mile-per-hour time of 1.89 seconds, it's certainly quicker than any armored Escalade.

US Armor Group

Along with its impressive speed, this Lucid packs lots of safety goodies. Instead of glass, this Air Sapphire has lightweight laminated transparent armor capable of stopping a round from a .44 magnum handgun. A lightweight composite material fortifies the doors and body panels—and it's said to be ten times stronger and five times lighter than ballistic steel.

These upgrades reportedly add just 385 pounds to the Sapphire's total curb weight, bringing it to a hefty 5,721 pounds. All things considered, it could be worse. The US Armor Group says its armored Air Sapphire can still hit 200 miles per hour, and it probably comes close to its factory 0-60 time.

Buyers who want even more protection can add things like electro-shock door handles, pepper spray dispensers, gun ports, poison gas protection/detection, and stronger armor capable of stopping high-powered rifles and explosives. But the upgrades don't stop there.

US Armor Group US Armor Group

The US Armor Group fortifies the interior with an "impenetrable" WiFi package to protect you from hackers, and a scanner system with access to local police and fire departments. There’s even an access point that connects instantly to the US Armor Group for additional assistance.

Naturally, this added security doesn’t come cheap. The Lucid Air Sapphire is already a pricey proposition from the factory at $250,500—the US Armor Group asks $475,000 for its armored Air. Relatively speaking, it’s a small price to pay for that much safety and speed.

22 Photos US Armor Group